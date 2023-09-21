Republic Of Singapore Brings To Mumbai Singapore’s Michelin Starred Street Food

Signature Chilli Crab |

The Consulate of Singapore will be hosting a gourmand pop-up at the Magazine St. Kitchen, Byculla from September 22 to September 24. This is a part of the series, Taste Obsession, which started last year as an act of cultural diplomacy.

Kek Eng Kee Seafood (KEK Seafood) will be showcasing their authentic Chinese stir-fired dishes and innovations by Chef Wayne and his team at this pop-up.

Chef Wayne |

KEK Seafood is a brand that’s developed into an internationally known brand included in the Michelin guide from a small roadside hawker. 1970, a couple migrated from Hainan Island, China to Singapore and started a food cart on the street side specializing in Chinese stir-fried food. The ladle was then passed on to their daughter and son-in-law who have passed the ladle on to the third generation now - the trio of Liew siblings. KEK Seafood, today, is a 3000 square feet restaurant at Alexandra Village, Singapore.

Coffee Pork Ribs |

Zacchaeus Lim, Vice-Consul (Political), Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Mumbai, says, “We are glad to be able to bring the Taste Obsession cultural diplomacy campaign back to Mumbai once again - and with some of Singapore’s best-known dishes, no less. We look forward to sharing some of Singapore’s many sights, sounds, and bold flavours through this pop-up.”

The Soul Company are helping the Republic of Singapore yet again with the Taste Obsession Campaign. They had partnered last year as well to bring delicacies of Singapore to India when they had pop-ups in different cities of India.

Mingzhu Rolls |

Taste Obsession is an attempt to highlight the shared food culture of both the countries – India and Singapore.

Diganta Chakraborty, Head of Brand, The Soul Company: “Like India, Singapore's food scene is a delicious melting pot – a direct reflection of the countless restaurants and bars that have made Singapore one of the most exciting dining and nightlife destinations in the world today.

Moonlight Horfun |

Since The Soul Company’s inception, it has been our driving force to bring novel and original F&B experiences to Indian foodies. We are today delighted to partner Destination Singapore to bring some of our favourite Singaporean restaurants and bars to our community, who are hungry for the world-class F&B offerings that the foodie paradise is known for.”

What are you waiting for? Call Magazine St. Kitchen and book your place just now. But remember, it’s a non-veg only menu.

