Raksha Bandhan Special: FPJ curates a list of things you can do with and gift your sibling

Skincare

This skincare kit from O3+ ensures a radiant appearance in three simple steps by restoring the health of your skin with the antioxidant vitamin C. Cleaning your skin with a face wash designed to lessen pigmentation, eliminate dead skin cells and tanning, and impart a natural glow is the first step. The O3+ Snail 98 Mucin Essence, the O3+ D-Tan Facial Kit with Peel-Off Mask, the O3+ Glow As You Go Facial Kit, etc., are further skincare items.

Where to buy: o3plus.com, Flipkart, Amazon, Nykaa, and Purplle

Price: Rs 560 onwards

All in one gift

If you are confused about what to gift your sister, Woodland can help you. Dress, sneakers, shoes, handbag, etc.—there are many options you can go through. You can gift her anything from a peach multi-midi dress, a blue casual sneaker, a white stiletto sandal, a brown wedge block heel slipper, a white satchel bag, a pale pink handbag, or a tan wallet for women. All these products can elevate her everyday style.

Where to buy: woodlandworldwide.com, Flipkart, Amazon

Price: Rs 2995 onwards

JASHN 23 Collection

Pink Fort's "JASHN 23" collection is a delightful blend of artistic craftsmanship and heartfelt emotions, reflecting the essence of the festival. The festive collection is a vibrant symphony of colors, intricate designs, and exquisite fabrics that bring forth the essence of celebration in every thread.

Where to buy: pinkfort.co/collections/festive

Price: Rs 3000 onwards

Lip Care Set

Laneige introduces their Lip Care Set to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. This package is ideal for surprising your brother on this auspicious occasion. This kit contains Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask and Laneige’s Lip Glowy Balm in Grapefruit. Apart from this, there are other products that you can check out on their website.

Where to buy: Leading e-commerce sites

Price: Rs 899 onwards

Lip Duo Kit

Anastasia Beverly Hills Fuller Looking & Sculpted Lip Duo Kit features both matte and satin lipsticks in the Sugar Plum shade, paired with the exquisite lip liner in Rasin. The set boasts a carefully curated selection of four harmonious shades, uniting the allure of matte and satin finishes.

Where to buy: Leading e-commerce sites

Price: Rs 2600 onwards

Perfect Fragrant Gift

The spirit of love, protection, and shared memories inspired the Laffata Perfume Collection. You may try their melodious ode to sibling love, Badee al Oud. It combines the richness of saffron, lavender, and nutmeg with the warmth of oud and patchouli. Among others, you can also try Boulevard, Khamrah, and Maahir Black.

Where to buy: Leading e-commerce sites

Price: Rs 2000 onwards

A Culinary Celebration of Sibling Bond!

Consider a vibrant canvas of flavors, textures, and tastes coming together to celebrate this special day. With your loved ones, gather around the table of togetherness to enjoy a unique Raksha Bandhan cuisine while exchanging tales and making lifelong memories. Join the Rasotsav universe and let your taste buds discover the love, tradition, and innovation that make this day so unique.

When: 30 August, 2023

Where: Mumbai and Banglore

Mumbai outlet: Shastri Nagar, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Bangalore outlet: Prestige Falcon City Mall, Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru

Cherish the Joy of Sharing

These hampers are created to cater to every taste bud, whether it's a family event or a cheerful get-together with friends. Creamy Burrata Cheese, Pesto and Cherry Tomato Salad, Mini Pav Buns with a Kick of Chili Cheese, Refreshing Beet and orange Labneh, Zesty Tomatillo Guacamole, Edamame Hummus with a Spicy Peanut Twist, and much more are included in the hamper. Surprise your loved one with the Little Food Co - Rakhi Grazing Box Hamper.

Where to buy: thrivenow.in/little-food-daily-andheri-lokandwala

Price: Rs 3650 onwards

Adding a Personal Touch

Consider Perfora’s "Just for You" gift box. This beautifully designed box contains a personalized electric toothbrush, SLS-free toothpaste, alcohol-free mouthwash, and teeth-whitening powder. You can also gift a personalized electric toothbrush and a personalized smart water flosser.

Where to buy: perforacare.com

Price: Rs 1499 onwards

A Symbol of Timeless Bond

Surprise them with 'The Exquisite Range from Parker,' which will not only help her achieve her goals but will also allow them to express themselves via writing. You may pick the ideal pen to suit your sibling's personality and preferences from a wide range of styles and finishes. Some of the top picks are Parker Classic Gold and Parker Galaxy Stainless Steel, among others.

Where to buy: parkerpen.com

Price: Rs 450 onwards

Exquisite Rakhi Gift Collection

March Jewellery introduces a collection of Rakhi bracelets. These bracelets are handcrafted with precision, including auspicious symbols such as the Om or Swastika as well as magnificent jewels. Each piece is the ultimate expression of your love and affection for your sibling because it perfectly combines style and sentiment.

Where to buy: marchjewellery.com

Price: Rs 595 onwards

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)