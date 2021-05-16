Quarantined at home? Here's what you should and shouldn't eat

Here is a breakdown of the nutrition therapy for Covid-19. It’s simple, easy to prepare, easy to follow. You can also consult with your doctor on the same...
Early morning: Swallow a mildly crushed garlic clove with water (it will help you with body inflammation). Follow it up with a herbal tea.
To make herbal tea: Boil ginger + cinnamon + clove + cardamom + tulsi + mulethi in water; strain and add a few drops of lemon juice and one teaspoon of Hamdard joshina or honey.
Do not panic if you don’t have all the ingredients, if you miss one-two it would still be a good drink to soothe your throat and calm your cough... so go ahead and consume it.
Breakfast: Vegetable Poha / Vegetable Upma / Besan Halwa (thin consistency) / Besan vegetable cheela) / home-made Idli or dosa + homemade Dhaniya Pudina Amla Chutney.
This is what I suggest — Soft, easy to digest healthy food. If you are a non-vegetarian, you can include eggs with given options in your breakfast.
Mid-morning: Fruits or blend up some fruits like watermelon/muskmelon or pineapple with amla and mint leaves in a blender. Do not beat yourself up if you don’t have the energy to make fancy smoothies at this time, plain fruits will also help you recover. You need to eat to gain energy — that’s the point.
If you have access to coconut water, please drink it, it would help you stay hydrated (this isn’t mandatory though, you will still get better if you keep eating healthy food).
Lunch: Roti / Boiled Rice + Daal + Sabji + Chutney + Dahi / Vegetable Khichdi or Daliya + Dahi. Chutney is for added taste and micronutrients, and curd to keep your digestion in check.
Evening snacks: Repeat the morning herbal tea and have some nuts along... (a palmful of soaked nuts would work). In case you are tired of eating the same food, you can eat some makhane instead of popcorn; and papad with dhaniya chutney instead of nachos.
Dinner: Roti / Boiled Rice + Daal + Sabji + Chutney + / Vegetable Khichdi or Daliya (Have an extra bowl of vegetable... those greens will help you heal faster). Your primary caretaker might be just as tired as you are, repeating the same as lunch is OK.
Bed time: Take a sip of lukewarm water. Add half teaspoon of turmeric and a pinch of black pepper to it and take a shot. This concoction will help your muscles relax, and reduce inflammation.
(Please note: Covid affects individuals differently. If you are unable to make any of the above and have a caretaker/guardian looking after you, share the guide with the person who can cook for you, and also encourage and motivate you to eat healthy in order to get better soon.)
Keep in Mind...
Covid 19 is an inflammatory disorder, that’s why you have body pain. Know that it will be over soon.
Avoid meat and milk at this time it will make your digestion difficult.
Avoid food packaged, processed food (tea and biscuits is not what a sick person should consume).
Do something in the day — reading, writing, Netflix and chill, knitting... this will help you stay busy in the day and not turn into a night owl... it’s important to get a good night’s sleep.
Fancy food can wait... rely on homemade chutneys for taste right now.
Fruits will give you better quality sugar than the processed sugar ever will. So, please avoid biscuits, savoury snacks, rusk and all that packaged junk.
(Manisha Mehta is an expert in weight, fat, and muscle management and a Sports Nutrition)
