Product reviews; Rus Organics: Say cheers

Honest confession: we twisted open a bottle of Rus Organics’ Blush Pomegranate, and glugged it down to the last fresh, sweet, tasty drop. Adding to the warm glow of wellness is the knowledge that Rus Organics is all about fresh and organic fruits and veggies, cold-pressed to create nutritious juices that are undeniably delicious.

The founder, Ujvala Vemparala works directly with various farmers in India and the juices are clean and certified organic with no pesticides, chemicals or GMOs. They also go through a very rigorous process of testing.

So, go ahead then, stock up on your faves from amongst their vast range, whether the fruit and veggie juices, shakes, boosters, smoothies or nut milks. Available at Nature’s Basket, Big Basket, Wellness Forever Pharmacies, JW Marriott, 90 retail stores pan India at Rs 150 onwards.

