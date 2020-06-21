Pride Month 2020: Raising a toast to inclusivity!

Everyone is looking forward to a time when India unlocks completely. That would mean the whole array of activities that we could do before lockdown, or at least some part of it. From June 8, countries like Belgium opened up the doors of their bars, while the laid-back café life of Paris also re-started. As India grapples with more increasing number of coronavirus cases, for us, perhaps, the opening and resumption of cultural activities and eating-out is not expected to begin soon. This being Pride month, with drag shows going online, the oeuvre of artistes and performers from the LGBTQIA+ community never actually saw a pause.

Does a gay-friendly bar mean a bar specifically planned and designed for gay people? Or does it mean a generally friendly place that accepts the LGBTQIA+ community as its own. A kind of bar where everyone, feels absolutely at home.

We look at five Indian bars which have flagshipped inclusivity, and hence helped in creating a nightlife and an after-hours atmosphere in their cities that felt safe for the LGBTQIA+ community. With their presence, members of the community can look forward to these watering holes even when a complete unlock takes place.

PDA – Martinis And More, Delhi: Celebrity Chef Ritu Dalmia wanted to create a space the community could call their own. When PDA was started by her company DIVA, and PCO – a speak-easy cocktail tavern, it became exactly that. A place where the community could chill, settling into the vibe of the place. The bar wants to celebrate the equality that was brought on when Article 377 was declared void, and show its love to people they consider their own. Coasters have the rainbow and a pride flag has been painted on a wall. Not to miss at PDA – Rainbow Thursdays. That night is also a bar-takeover night by members of the community. Public relations professional Noor Enayat and LGBTQIA+ dating app developer Ishaan Sethi have been some of their bar hosts.

Doolally, Mumbai: Across outlets, several events have taken place to celebrate the community. Hosted by the likes of Harish Iyer, the taproom has presented movie bashes such as Spoil The Cinema where a movie is seen differently. These events are about breaking free from the previous narratives that surrounded the movies, and seek to analyse characters “projected as gay” too. Other Doolally events have included What the Folks! where parents of members from the community meet and discuss issues that concern them about their children who have come out. Queer quizzes were also part of Doolally’s schedule where participants were asked questions relating to the history of the community. “We love having created a supportive venue. Some of our staff is also from the community. Our staff knows that all guests are supposed to be treated the same,” says the management.

Kitty Su, Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh; Kitty Ko, Bengaluru: The Pure Love Thursdays at Kitty Su and Kitty Ko are quite legendary and are seen as the pioneer in creating a nightlife scene which is holistic. People from the community love hanging out here, because it’s where they can truly experience a sense of freedom that has not always been possible in the outside world. PDA between members of the community takes place uninhibitedly at the event, as they catch the entertainment that’s been planned for the night. In Mumbai, Pure Love Thursday is often presented by Rage, which brings to the venue drag shows. The drag shows range from belly dancing to duet dances on popular Hindi songs and solo performances in shimmering music and lighting. The best part is anyone can perform — be a drag queen or king for the night. After lockdown started Rage began to hold drag nights on Kitty Su’s Instagram page going live on Thursdays, like before, but this time on the internet (hashtagged #queerantine). Kitty Su’s other online Insta posts include conversations with Maya The Drag Queen, in partnership with Vh1, and photoshoots featuring drag artistes talking about shape-shifting, breaking rules and on how one can portray oneself and one’s gender.

Giggle Water, Hyderabad: Before the virus, at Rainbow Sundays which happened every Sunday, people from the community came dressed in all their finery, with full make up on, and let their hair down. Promoters curated drag shows just like Kitty Su and these Sundays were some of the most sought-after nights at the club. Remarks Vaibhav Modi, curator of Rainbow Sundays, “Sometimes there was no place even to move on Rainbow Sundays. It is high time we had places that are more inclusive. We don’t want separate spaces for different genders, colours, castes, and creeds. At Giggle Water even if you are a gay couple you are absolutely given couple entry and you don’t have to pose like friends.”

Cowboys Cafe, Nashik: Prior to the portentous virus which came and forced hotels and restaurants to shut shop, Cowboys Cafe at Meuse Jupiter Business and Luxury Hotel in Nashik was planning on hosting LGBTQIA+ pride nights every fortnight or each week. Plans got shelved as the lockdown put entertainment and partying on the back-burner. Now, when the government eventually flags off the opening of restaurants, Cowboys Cafe plans to pick up where it left off. The hotel’s GM Shahid Syed was the VP of Operations at Neos bar in Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, which also had the tradition of LGBTQIA+ nights every fortnight, and thought to bring the same concept to Cowboys. “I like the fact that members of the community never create a nuisance. Also now the phenomenon is legalised so why not. I’m going to call my event manager after the lockdown and plan the themes for the Pride nights,” shares Syed.