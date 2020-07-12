Planning to get married? Here's your lockdown wedding guide

Shivanand Lalwani, director of Wedstreamers – an agency that specialises in multiple-format live-streaming for weddings says that recent technological interventions mean that couples are no longer limited to streaming their special day using a smartphone. “You can set up a high-definition feed for your friends and family and let them experience multiple aspects of the proceedings rather than being limited to a static view of the pheras. Agencies such as ours can enable multiple cameras, depending on the scale of the wedding. Even better, we can manage this with a very basic crew with most of the work being done remotely,” he says.

The beauty of live-streaming is that despite the distance, your loved ones can become involved in the ceremony in small but meaningful ways. Shah explains, “Using interactive platforms such as Zoom (instead of YouTube or other social media platforms) can allow your guests to interact with the happy couple on their big day. The bride’s friends and family also created a surprise haldi video, which saw them pass on the haldi box from one screen to the next. We screened this at the venue as well as for our remote attendees. Additionally, we gave all the remote attendees a small bell that they could ring during the ceremony.” To ensure some sense of order, she recommends hiring an MC to lead the functions, interact with the guests and tie everything together.

Get creative

From quirky e-invites to a virtual pre-wedding bash, there are several ways that couples can showcase their individuality and personality from a distance, says Risha Mehra, founder of Blink Starlets. “In lieu of gifts, ask your guests to share their favourite recipe, memory of the couple or tips for a successful marriage,” she says.

A one-man musician-singer works well for sangeet nights and you can also have your friends and family create small videos in their own homes, which can be showcased at the actual venue. Despite the challenges of ongoing lockdown, many couples are still keen for their festivities to be environmentally-conscious.

Shah says, “Barring floral arrangements that are at eye-level, most couples are opting for artificial flowers which look just as good if not better than the real deal. There are also several tools that can help you to calculate the carbon footprint of the festivities – the money you save by conducting a smaller, more modest affair can be directed towards planting trees to offset your carbon footprint.”