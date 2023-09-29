Oktoberfest: Tasty beer cocktails and sausages at Le Bar, Sofitel, Mumbai

Saurav Ash, the mixologist at Le Bar, Sofitel, Mumbai is excited with the response he is getting for his beer mixes.

Oktoberfest at Le Bar is in full swing. German beers, beer cocktails, sausages, schnitzels, pretzels… the works.

Oktober Michelada is a spicy mix of tomato salsa, Yuzu, cherry tomatoes, some lime slices topped with a draught beer and finished with a salt rim glass. It’s not for the non-adventurous. Only those who love to spice up their lives should go for this. The warm, just-out-of-oven pretzels are perfect company for this beer cocktail. The Chicken Bangers and Mash (chicken sausages with mash potatoes resting on onion gravy) too are a great match as the subtle tastes cut out the spice.

If you are looking for looking for a tang, then try the Blue Pina Chelada – pineapple salsa, blue curacao, dehydrated orange, lime slices topped with draught beer. The colour is luring enough to tempt you. Orange, lime and blue curacao add the tanginess to the beer. Chicken Schnitzel goes well with this. If you like your pork, then go for German Pork and Bacon Pie.

The true beer lovers should, however, go for the German beers available here only for the Oktoberfest. Maisel’s Weisse Original never fails to satiate. It is fresh on palate and doesn’t leave an after taste. Want something more bitter, go for the Bayreuther Hell.

The Oktoberfest is on at Le Bar, Sofitel till October 3, 2023.