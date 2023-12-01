Numerology Prediction: From December 2 To 15 Based On Your Birth Number

Pic: Freepik

For example, if your birthdate is 5 then your birth number is 5, if your birthdate is 11, reduce it to a single digit: 1 + 1 = 2 (2 is the birth number)

Number 1

Entrepreneurs have ample opportunities to double their income this month, while freelancers can expand their base. Accomplished artists may undertake challenging projects, but clashes with seniors may pose obstacles at work. Investment returns could lead to changes in wealth. After Dec 10, real estate revenues may offset monetary losses. Addressing concerns neutrally builds relationships and allows women quality time, while avoiding disputes with mothers. Singles should tread carefully amid new attractions after Dec 14, while couples should bravely confront unresolved issues.

Lucky colour: Orange

Number 2

Creative initiatives, particularly in media and technology, can bring freelancers financial rewards. Despite power struggles with elders, professionals may gain influence after Dec 16, leading to promotions, new titles, or compensation increases. Efforts toward stability could result in commissions, royalties, and inheritance by the month-end. Exercise caution in spending and explore ways to increase cash flow. Singles may reconnect with past lovers. December brings family and friends together. Celebrate relationships or kindle romance. Focus on self-care for a better sense of well-being.

Lucky colour: Milky white

Number 3

Freelancing offers fascinating collaboration prospects and new career advancements in numerous industries. Finances take the spotlight, with strategic investments expected to pay off, but legal concerns should be handled carefully to avoid significant bills. Avoid speculations and wagers, and verify statements before investing in real estate. Honest and empathetic interactions help couples discover common ground. Treat minor aches and pains before they worsen.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Number 4

Professionals can assume leadership roles with increasing power, but finding balance is crucial to avoid confrontations with elders. Job seekers may expect stable, well-paying work by month-end. New revenue sources, profitable investments in government-backed fiscal plans, indulgences, and passive income profits can be anticipated. The stars may help couples sort out resentments, while singles might find love through friends or social gatherings. Couples can enjoy quality time together.

Lucky colour: Grey, light blue

Number 5

Workers can appreciate recent accomplishments and anticipate a promotion with benefits. Entrepreneurs might defeat tough adversaries and form powerful alliances, while freelancers could benefit from past relationships. Previous agreements and stock market investments may yield high profits. Financial limitations in real estate savings after the 10th make passive income streams vital. In partnerships, singles may make cross-cultural or long-distance encounters, and couples can rekindle their relationships

Lucky colour: Green

Number 6

Organisation is key to professional success this time. Avoid problems with co-workers and marketing experts may need to rethink launches due to unforeseen opposition moves. Long-term financial security with dividends, royalties, or commissions is the key. Unplanned purchases might become unmanageable. In partnerships, de-tangling home feelings is necessary, with singles garnering attractive love prospects but facing parent issues. Couples may diplomatically discuss difficult things to reconcile. Unhealthy food might worsen past illnesses, so prioritise a healthy outlet and restart physical routines. Headaches and eye problems improved after December 10.

Lucky colour: Pink

Number 7

Artists can turn a huge idea into a profitable production, while marketing specialists investigate new expansion options. Entrepreneurs may ponder fresh launches due to competition. Financially, prioritise property acquisitions and passive income streams for long-term gains. Avoid money-guarantee schemes and think carefully before making big purchases. Singles may have romantic options, whereas couples may commit. Respect and love may increase. Sleep patterns must be corrected.

Lucky colour: Pastel shades

Number 8

Professionals may succeed by working on a project, earning a promotion, and gaining confidence from seniors. Entrepreneurs might see their visions come true, whereas freelancers focus on profit. Real estate deals and well-vetted market share streams may generate long-term profitability. Expect unexpected windfalls and passive income profits after Dec 10. The instability this month may stress relationships, but couples need honest conversations to restore balance. This is a good month for self-care to recover from serious illnesses.

Lucky colour: Dark blue

Number 9

Marketing professionals can expect a return to the public eye due to their accomplishments. Job-seekers should upgrade networks for lucrative employment opportunities, and freelancers should focus on skill enhancement despite start-up and new launch challenges. Avoid rash loans or share market investments after Dec 10. Transparent and open conversations are essential to address pressing issues in relationships. Singles might seek soulmates. Maintaining harmony requires prioritising health, and relaxing techniques like acupuncture, might help ease stress.

Lucky colour: Red

(Disclaimer: These are generic predictions and not of a particular person)

(The writer is the founder of Doc Biindu Khuraana, Consultant, Numero-Vaastu & Signalyst)