Navratri 2023: 6 Tips To Make Some Positive Changes To Your Personal Finances

Navratri is a nine-day Hindu festival that celebrates the nine forms of the goddess Durga. It is a time for devotion, celebration, and reflection. Navratri is also a good time to think about our personal finances and make some positive changes.

Set financial goals: Navratri is a time to set new goals and intentions. What do you want to achieve financially in the next year? Do you want to save for a down payment on a house? Pay off debt? Invest for retirement? Once you know your goals, you can start making a plan to achieve them.

Budget your money: Once you have financial goals, you need to create a budget to help you reach them. A budget will help you track your income and expenses so that you can make sure you are spending less than you earn. There are many different budgeting methods available, so find one that works for you and stick to it.

Read Also Here's how you can achieve financial wellness

Save for the future: Navratri is a time to think about the future and make sure that we are financially secure. One way to do this is to save money regularly. Even if you can only save a small amount each month, it will add up over time. There are many savings accounts available, so choose one that meets your needs.

Invest your money: Investing is another way to grow your money over time. There are many different investment options available, so it is important to do your research and choose investments that are right for you. If you are new to investing, it is a good idea to speak with a financial advisor.

Give back to others: Navratri is a time to show compassion and generosity. One way to do this is to give back to others. You can donate to charity, volunteer your time, or simply be kind and helpful to others. Giving back teaches us valuable lessons about money and personal finance.

Here are some examples of Navratri’s connect with personal finance:

Day 1: Shailputri: She is the daughter of the Himalayas. She represents the importance of having a solid foundation. In terms of personal finance, this means having a budget and sticking to it.

Day 2: Brahmacharini: Brahmacharini is the daughter of Brahma. She represents the importance of discipline and self-control. In terms of personal finance, this means being disciplined with your spending and saving regularly.

Day 3: Chandraghanta: Chandraghanta is the daughter of Shiva and Durga. She represents the importance of courage and strength. In terms of personal finance, this means having the courage to make tough financial decisions, such as cutting back on unnecessary expenses or investing in your future.

Day 4: Kushmanda: Kushmanda is the daughter of Brahma. She represents the importance of knowledge and wisdom. In terms of personal finance, this means educating yourself about money and investing wisely.

Day 5: Skandamata: Skandamata is the mother of Skanda. She represents the importance of perseverance and determination. In terms of personal finance, this means persevering with your financial goals, even when things get tough.

Read Also Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 6 Money Lessons You Can Learn From Lord Ganesha

Day 6: Katyayani: Katyayani is the daughter of Katyayana. She represents the importance of compassion and generosity. In terms of personal finance, this means giving back to others and helping those in need.

Day 7: Kalaratri: Kalaratri is the dark form of Durga. She represents the importance of facing our fears and overcoming challenges. In terms of personal finance, this means facing our financial challenges head-on and not giving up on our goals.

Day 8: Mahagauri: Mahagauri is the white form of Durga. She represents the importance of purity and peace. In terms of personal finance, this means having a healthy relationship with money and being at peace with our financial situation.

Day 9: Siddhidatri: Siddhidatri is the ultimate form of Durga. She represents the importance of achieving our goals and fulfilling our dreams. In terms of personal finance, this means achieving our financial goals and living the life we want to live.

Navratri is a powerful time for reflection and transformation. It is a time to set new goals, make positive changes, and give back to others. By connecting Navratri and personal finance, you can achieve your financial goals and live a more fulfilling life.

Here are some additional tips for connecting Navratri and personal finance:

Start a Navratri savings challenge: Set a savings goal for yourself and commit to saving a certain amount of money each day during Navratri.

(Viral Bhatt is the Founder of Money Mantra, a personal finance solutions firm)