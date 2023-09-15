Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 6 Money Lessons You Can Learn From Lord Ganesha

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival is just around the corner and the mood of celebration and excitement is spreading. In India, religious rituals always begin with offerings to Lord Ganesha. He has the unique title of 'Prathama Pujaya' (the first Lord to be worshipped).

As you know, Lord Ganesh is also known as the God of New Beginnings, the Remover of Obstacles (Vignaharta) and the God of Prosperity, Wealth and Wisdom. Ganesh Chaturthi marks the beginning of the 10-day Ganapati (or Ganesh Utsav) festival and is the perfect opportunity to learn some of the timeless lessons offered by Lord Ganesha.

Lord Ganesha is the remover of obstacles, and he is often invoked before starting any new venture. This makes him a natural choice for a deity to pray to before starting your investment journey.

Make wise financial decisions. Lord Ganesha is also known for his wisdom and intellect. This is reflected in his many attributes, such as his big ears, which represent good listening skills, and his elephant head, which represents an open mind. When you make financial decisions, try to emulate these qualities by being open-minded and listening to all sides of the story before making a decision.

Lord Ganesha is also known for his strength and power. This can be interpreted as a reminder to avoid debt, which can be a major source of stress and financial difficulty. If you are already in debt, make a plan to pay it off as quickly as possible.

Lord Ganesha is also associated with prosperity and good fortune. This can be seen as a reminder to save for the future so that you can enjoy financial security in your later years.

Lord Ganesha is known for his patience and perseverance. These are important qualities to have when it comes to personal finance, as it can take time to achieve your financial goals. Don't get discouraged if you don't see results immediately. Just keep working hard and eventually you will reach your goals.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a time to celebrate the blessings of Lord Ganesha. It is also a time to reflect on our own financial situation and make changes that will help us achieve our financial goals. By following the principles of financial wisdom and prosperity, we can honour Lord Ganesha and create a bright financial future for ourselves and our families.

Read books or articles about financial planning and investment. This is a good way to learn more about personal finance and make informed decisions about your money. Talk to a financial advisor. If you are struggling with your finances, a financial advisor can help you create a plan to get back on track.

Ganesha also focuses on balance

So you must also rebalance your investments frequently or depending on the change in your financial goals. This is important too as you navigate new life experiences including marriage, childbirth, planning for children’s higher education, early retirement, entrepreneurship, etc.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, you may consider starting your investment journey by taking his name. It is never late to start your investment journey, so why not start it now? Ganesha advises you to go slow and steady with your investment decisions, which means that you must be in no hurry to choose from the available investment options to plan your finances.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a time to celebrate, but it is also a time to reflect and make positive changes in our lives. By connecting this festival with personal finance, we can create a brighter financial future for ourselves and our families.

(Viral Bhatt is the Founder of Money Mantra, a personal finance solutions firm)

