Musician Mahesh Raghavan: 'In India, the future of Carnatic fusion music is promising'

With its ability to bridge cultures and create a harmonious amalgamation of musical traditions, Carnatic fusion music is poised for a bright future in India and beyond, believes musician Mahesh Raghvan.

“In India, the future of Carnatic fusion music is promising…With its ability to bridge cultures and create a harmonious amalgamation of musical traditions, Carnatic fusion music is poised for a bright future in India and beyond,” said Raghavan. He recently made a debut at the Cannes Film Festival when Walkers & Co. set the stage for celebrating Indian creators and artists.

His admirers sometimes ponder over Raghavan’s strong inclination towards Carnatic music. Why he chose the unconventional musical route of ‘Carnatic Fusion’? Well, the answer to both lies in Raghavan’s beliefs and thought process while composing music.

Proclivity toward Carnatic music

Carnatic music encapsulates the culture, diversity, and unique musical prowess of the southern states of India. Yet, with the growing influence of EDMs and modern digitised tunes, many feel Carnatic music is dying a slow death.

Many, except of course Raghavan, who has managed to create a new genre — Carnatic fusion. This might be his attempt to attract the current generations while sticking to cultural and musical roots.

“Carnatic music, being one of the most extensive and intricate forms of music, offers incredible versatility. Drawing from its rich foundation, I embarked on a mission to create music that maintains its Indian roots while embracing a global sound. This approach led me to blend multiple genres, resulting in captivating fusion compositions, exclaimed the enthusiastic musician.”

Fascination with fusion

The word ‘fusion’ is generally used to depict a mix of two distinct aspects. It can be a dance form, a specific song, or even, a plat du jour.

But, there is no competition to make the existing version better. This is precisely what Raghavan reiterated when he said, “When approaching fusion music, my intention is not to surpass or deem one version as better than the other. Instead, I aim to create a fusion that is unique, fresh, and brings together the best elements of both musical styles.”

Raghavan strived to provide listeners with a fresh perspective of the existing tunes. “The goal is to honour the essence and integrity of each original song while blending them seamlessly. By exploring innovative musical arrangements, incorporating different rhythms, textures, and harmonies, I strive to create a fusion that is captivating, engaging, and offers a fresh perspective to the listeners.”

Beyond mere harmonies

Music has remained a form of expression and a tool to ignite strong emotions in the crowd. Take the example of Maa Tujhe Salaam, the iconic track by Indian musical maestro A.R. Rahman. Doesn’t it evoke strong emotions of patriotism in every single Indian out there?

Raghavan expressed a similar belief about music. “Music has a profound ability to touch people’s hearts and bring them together. It has the power to transcend language, cultural barriers, and societal divisions,” he shared.

“Through music, we can raise awareness, evoke emotions, and inspire action. Music has the unique capacity to ignite change by creating a shared human experience and fostering a sense of collective responsibility towards building a more inclusive, sustainable, and harmonious world.”

Even then, however, each song and music composition represents a story or a strong memory. This is when music becomes much more than a few synchronised notes.

When asked about his process, Raghavan replied, “Before working on any song, I envision a theme, an emotion, and a context that I want to convey through the music. These elements serve as the starting point for my creative process. I draw inspiration from a variety of stories, including personal experiences, historical events, societal issues, and fictional narratives. By infusing these stories into my music, I aim to evoke emotions and create a meaningful connection with the listeners.”

Performance at Cannes

For Raghavan, Cannes was not a mere platform to perform. But an opportunity to mingle and associate with like-minded artists.

After all, this year’s festival successfully hosted a diverse range of artists and industry professionals.

Prior to his performance at the celebrated film festival, Raghavan was asked about his expectations from the platform as well as his hopes. He expressed gratitude toward Walkers and Co. for making it happen. “I hope to connect with like-minded artists, industry professionals, and potential collaborators to explore opportunities for impactful projects. Additionally, I aim to raise awareness about the power of music and technology in shaping the cultural landscape and making a positive difference in society,” he added.

Undeniably, technology may be taking over the music industry and sidelining some traditional forms. But even then, artists like Raghavan are attempting to savour the best of both worlds. After all, why lean to a particular side when you can choose both? And Raghavan does so, quite seamlessly!