Mumbai gears up for the biggest wine fest in India

Pic: Freepik

Prowine World has been around for 29 years, and they entered the Indian arena two years ago with Prowine Mumbai. This is the biggest fair organised by Nikhil Agarwal’s All Things Nice along with Messe Dusseldorf, India, and showcases varied wines and spirits from more than 20 countries.

“It is the biggest platform for the spirit manufacturers and spirit and wine lovers ever in India,” says Nikhil Agarwal. “Brands already available in India plus those who are trying to break it in India – you can see all of them here. More than 1000 brands of spirits are here to taste.”

Though the festival is called Prowine, it also showcases other spirits. There are stalls by Amrut, the Indian whiskey maker, Maka Zai, the Goan beer makers and gin and vodka makers as well. You can see wine distributors like Wine Makers, showcasing some new labels from Portugal, Italy, and New Zealand. One of their Sicilian light bodied wine coming from mountains had an amazing aroma with a delightful finish.

Prowine is a fair that brings together the country’s community of wine and spirit brands, importers, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, along with large-scale buyers from India like hotels, restaurants, and bar owners.

There are dedicated country pavilions where countries like Argentina, Australia, France, Portugal, Chile are displaying their specialities. Misri from ProChile, Mumbai, says, “We are anticipating Prowine 2023 with great enthusiasm as we know that Chilean wines bring a touch of elegance to the rich tapestry of India’s wine culture. Our expectation from the event is not just to present our exceptional wines but to forge long lasting connections and share the essence of Chile’s wine making heritage and create our space in the ever-evolving world of wine.” They have blends and single grape wines with Carmenere grape, grape unique to their region, taking center stage.

Most countries are looking at Prowine as a trading opportunity to strengthen ties with India. “ProWine Mumbai is an exciting opportunity for Australia’s wine industry to diversify exports into the growing Indian market. Australia is taking centre stage at ProWine Mumbai 2023 with 24 participating wineries showcasing the best in Australian wines. Our Australia-India Business Exchange program – or AIBX – aims to raise awareness of commercial opportunities among Indian and Australian businesses and to provide support practical support for Australian businesses with market entry and expansion. The tagline of AIBX is ‘partnering for prosperity’ – we’ve chosen that deliberately to reflect the importance of two-way partnerships driving growth in both our economies. And wine is one area of opportunity that provides a wonderful partnership,” says John Southwell, Trade, and Investment Commissioner – Agrifood & Consul (Commercial) Austrade- South Asia.

While some are new participants, a few countries and brands have been a part of this fair since conception. Argentina has been participating since the first fair of Prowine in India. Maria Costa, their trade official says, “Argentina has been participating successfully in Prowine since its inception in 2021. We envision substantial opportunities to showcase and promote the uniqueness of Argentine wines in the thriving Indian market. Our goal is to engage with potential distributors, retailers, and enthusiastic wine connoisseurs, fostering connections within the dynamic landscape of the Indian wine and spirits and hospitality industry.” Argentinian white Malbec, a rare in India, was quite fresh on the palate. Their Torrentes too was crisp and fruity. Bonarda red from Mendonza region too surprised the palate.

France and Portugal have labels that are not yet popular in India. The French stall had variety of champagnes for tasting. While most were blends, one Champagne by Prestige Des Sacres with single Chardonnay grape was particularly satisfying.

Apart from tasting wines, there are events like blind whiskey tastings, bar tending competitions and various masterclasses that will help you enhance your knowledge about wines and spirits. This will also prove to be an excellent opportunity to network with wine enthusiasts. India Wine Awards by the Sonal Holland Wine Academy is the highlight of the ProWine Mumbai Night.

“This event is like a Disneyland for wine lovers,” concludes Nikhil Agarwal of All Things Nice.

