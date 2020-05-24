Mudra yoga: The healing power of hands

How is it possible to reach a state of peace and harmony just with our hands? The positions of hands or ‘mudras’ develop a very important role in the practice of yoga, so much so that they are known as ‘producers of joy’. The explanation for this strange practice it is in the huge amount of nerve endings containing our fingers and that when pressed in a specific way, help us connect channels that allow energy circulating through the body. The good thing is that these exercises can be done anywhere and at any time of day. Simply spend a few minutes and put forward to reach a state of absolute relaxation.
Gyan Mudra: Mudra of Knowledge
How to do it: Peacefully sit in a lotus posture and keep your hand on knee then touch thumb tip with your index finger tip and keep the remaining three fingers free like straight or close.
Benefits:
This Gyan hand mudra helps to relax your mind and improves the ability to concentrate better.
It keeps brain power sharp and smart.
It can cure insomnia (inability to sleep).
Regular practice can keep you stress relief and depression.
Vayu Mudra: Mudra of Air
How to do it: Fold your index finger towards palm show like above image and the press with the base of thumb. And rest of the three fingers keep extend as much as possible.
Benefits:
This yoga mudra eliminates excessive gas from your body
It can gives relief in problems associated with the air element such as: Flatulence, constipation, cervical spondylitis, arthritis, etc.
Prithvi Mudra: Mudra of Earth
How to do it: First of all you touch the tip of your ring finger with tip of thumb and then pressing the both fingers with each other than keep the remaining fingers extended out.
Benefits:
This mudra gesture balances the element Earth in your body.
It improves body weight, blood circulation, digestive power and vitamin deficiency associated problems.
Agni Mudra: Mudra of Fire
How to do it: This mudra is related to fire element in your body. Close the ring finger towards palm and press second phalanx with thumb base and rest of the fingers keep extend outside like straight. Do it on early morning with empty stomach for best results. Who are suffering from acidity doesn’t do this Agni mudra.
Benefits:
It helps to reduce the levels of Cholesterol in the body, reduces fats, improves metabolism and boosts the immune system.
Varuna/ Jal Mudra: Mudra of Water
How to do it: This is very simple to follow and basic yoga mudra also. Simply touch the little finger tip with tip of thumb and don’t press the fingers and then keep rest of the fingers.
Benefits:
It improves blood circulation, reduces body aches.
It helps in bringing back taste sensations and helps in reducing dryness of mouth.
Shunya Mudra: Mudra of Emptiness
How to do it: First phalanx of your middle finger should be pressed with thumb base.
Benefits:
It is helpful in ENT (Ear, Nose, Tongue) problems, vertigo and motion sickness.
Prana Healing: Mudra of Life
How to do it: First you bend your little finger and ring finger then touch these two fingers tips to tip of thumb.
Benefits:
It makes you feel more energetic and helps boost the body’s immunity, too.
This can prevent tiredness.
Cure the eye problems and increase eye power.
Ling Mudra: Mudra of Heart
How to do it: To perform this pose, clasp the fingers of both hands and keep your right hand thumb erect. Place a little pressure and sit relaxed. This mudra builds heat in the body and can cause sweating even in winters. Do it every day for 20-30 minutes.
Benefits:
It helps in the control of cold, asthma, cough, sinus and dries phlegm.
Apaan Vayu Mudra
How to do it: This is a combination of Apan and Vayu Mudras. It is formed by folding the Index finger to the root of the thumb and by joining the tips of middle finger and ring finger to the tip of the thumb, keeping the little finger straight. Time: 45 minutes to 1 hour or 15 minutes thrice a day.Benefits:
Preventive Health care in case of heart attack, blockages, blood circulation, BP, diabetes, increases oxygen flow to heart, controls migraine, strengthens Nervous system, Improves breathing, palpitations and many more health problems that’s why it is called MiritSanjivani Mudra.
Benefits:
Preventive Health care in case of heart attack, blockages, blood circulation, BP, diabetes, increases oxygen flow to heart, controls migraine, strengthens Nervous system, Improves breathing, palpitations and many more health problems that’s why it is called Mirit sanjivani Mudra.
(From increasing metabolism to overcoming physical problems, through a series of article, Prof Luthria will speak about the art of self-healing through different healing techniques.)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)