Mountain Day 2020: How some of the world's greatest peaks flourished during COVID-19 lockdown

Despite the pandemic, trekking the path less trodden is a popular theme with city weary youth. While some of them are working from home in their hilly hometowns, the rest are temporarily shifting base up north. According to industry insiders and those in the hospitality sector, workcation packages in the mountains are the new ‘it’ thing and hotel chains are quickly accommodating to COVID-19 related issues. For example, the Park Hotels in Jammu offers gold-certified hygiene and cleanliness programme S.H.I.E.L.D that enforces sanitisation protocols at every step of the way.

“Significant travel demand is being led by millennials followed by corporates as they look for business trips, staycation and workcation packages that offer an immersive experience. We are also seeing a lot of traction in domestic travel from locals as well as tourists who make Jammu as their base before going on trekking expeditions,” says Nitin Gupta, Director — Operations, Zone by The Park Jammu.

Cultural importance

In countries where culture plays a significant role, mountain peaks are believed to be the abode of deities and are ardently revered by all. For example, the Hindus believe Mount Kailash to be home of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This Tibetan peak is also sacred to Buddhists, Jains, Bon Po and Ayyavazhi religions.

In New Zealand, Mount Taranaki is worshiped by the Maori tribes and carries a deep spiritual significance and life force. In Italy, Mount Etna is believed to be the home of Vulcan, the Roman God of fire and forge. Many mythical wars and ancient battles were fought on peaks as well such as War of the Titans on Mount Olympus in Greece, the Trojan war on Mount Ida (current day Turkey) and Mount Athos associated with Alexander the Great.