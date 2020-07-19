PalaceDay: A toast to royalty!

Closer home, when the princely states still ruled the roost, we had our own palaces planned with all the requisite bells and whistles, whether as a show of power, aesthetics or simply to provide employment for the kingdom. When you think palaces in India, you automatically think Rajasthan, the state that literally has royalty in its name! No wonder then, that the City Palace in the capital Jaipur, is as impressive as it is. Built from 1729 onwards (at the same time as the city was, when Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II moved from nearby Amber), it fuses the best of Rajput, Mughal and European styles in red and pink sandstone, white marble flooring, latticework and beautiful mirror work. It continues to be the home of the Jaipur royal family. The sprawling palace complex houses a large, internationally recognised museum too. This would be a prime candidate for participating in Palace Day festivities, we think.

Mrinalini Venkateswaran, Museum Consultant of the MSMSII Museum Trust, observes, “Palace Day seems to be, so far, an initiative by European palaces, so we are happy to help broaden the net, especially since Jaipur’s City Palace is unique. I’m afraid that COVID-19 restrictions within the walled city of Jaipur means we can only mark the day through social media posts.”

Royally suite deal

Clearly, the 300-year-old City Palace is not stuck in a staid past. In fact, the young royal scion, the polo-playing Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh, even made royal luxe available to anyone with the bucks! He offered a beautiful suite of rooms in one of the hitherto private sections of the palace to guests on Airbnb. He said at the time, “I’m thrilled that my family and I are partnering with Airbnb to bring the splendour of Rajasthan to life for travellers from around the world.”