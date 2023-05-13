Mother's Day 2023: 5 yoga and asanas that every pregnant women should do

Pregnancy in a way leads to the new creation of life. As life grows, there are hormonal changes and physiological. After the mother goes through a state of biological flux there will be changes in mental, emotional and physiological state.

Appropriate exercise and a nutritious diet plan are two necessities for an expecting mother. During pregnancy, the exercises performed should increase the mother’s heart rate steadily while improving circulation while keeping the body flexible and strong. It also helps maintain weight and strengthens muscles for child birth.

The yoga route

Yoga is perfected science which can bring balance to this state and complement the condition. Pregnancy yoga is a way to keep the balance intact. Hence, practice stilling, calmness, shavasana, meditation, silencing oneself, allowing the breath to settle, and the inhalation and exhalation process to be in sync, which otherwise is scattered, broken, and fragmented. This supports the reorientation of the body and reorganising for a new life.

Read Also Mickey Mehta writes about why women need to focus on their health

Deep breathing, nadi shodhana pranayama and bhramari pranayama are good for boosting immunity, improving lung power, heart conditioning, digestive system, and absorption of food and elimination of toxins. Rhythmic breathing and kegel exercises are great additions to the workout routine. Also, it can be done in the comfort of your home at a monitored temperature.

These are the asanas that can be performed:

Cat and cow stretch

Malasana

Trikonasana

Baddha Konasana

Setu Bandhasana

Additional exercises

Other than Yoga asanas, pregnant ladies can also do the following things to keep them healthy.

Due to its minimal pressure on the knees and ankles, brisk walking is a very efficient cardio exercise. As the centre of gravity shifts throughout the third trimester, it may be challenging to maintain balance while walking. Maintain your schedule throughout the coolest parts of the day: early morning or late evening. While on a walk, remember to be well-hydrated and stop and rest as needed.

Swimming is another great exercise for pregnant women that puts no additional pressure on the joints. The buoyancy offered by the water may offer some relief from the extra weight as well. Avoid any vigorous strokes as well as diving during the second and third trimesters. It is also a great option to beat the heat along with staying active during pregnancy.

Read Also Mickey Mehta writes about how to boost your child’s intelligence

Dietary intake

A healthy diet is one of the most important factors in pregnancy and the development of the fetus. Every cell in the mother’s body undergoes transformation, which can be bought by a balanced diet rich in nutrients. Here are some Ayurvedic food guidelines to follow: Foods rich in Calcium, Iron, and Proteins and most importantly keep yourself hydrated. Yoga, proper exercise, and Diet bring optimism, and confidence, and the mother gets an opportunity to manifest the kind of child, character, and personality. In yogic parlance we call it prakruti. The child’s journey begins in the mother’s womb.

(Mickey Mehta is a global leading holistic health guru and life coach; website: www.drmickeymehta.com. You can follow him on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mickeymehta

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drmickeymehta

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mickeymehta/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mickey_mehta/)

Read Also Do you know that emotional binge eating can affect your well-being?