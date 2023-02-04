Mickey Mehta writes about how working out isn’t just about weight loss

Pic: Freepik

Everyone says we need to workout to be fit. In some perspectives, it is true but it is beyond that. The in-depth understanding and philosophy of a workout are not just to remain fit physically or to just lose weight.

We need to workout because we need to keep our spirits buoyant. We need to workout because we need to keep our psychological and emotional release as well. We need to workout because we need to release the stress, the knots, and the physical tension from the body and ease them. It is essential to make the body feel free and liberated, breath easily, improve blood circulation, digestion and functioning of the endocrine system and hormones. Our a nervous system becoming sharp and alert due to working out.

Of course, a workout has a million other physiological, biochemistry, and biomechanical benefits for our organs. Especially when we do yoga, there are a lot of benefits for our organs because when we squeeze, contract, or stretch and open up, that is the time our oxygen-laden blood gets moving into our organs and microcellular organisms. Also when we contract, our blood oozes out from organs towards the elimination of toxins and when we stretch, fresh, oxygenated blood and nutrients get in.

Working out, primarily, should be done in the morning. The fundamental benefit of a workout is perpetuity and cellular regeneration and continuity of life. Also, make sure that you sleep well at night. Working out well in the morning and sleeping well at night is important because our body needs passivity after activity.

Workouts also take you through the day happily and make infuse confidence. Because when you workout, your stomach contracts and eases out all the tensions, fears, and phobias, especially those harboured near the solar plexus or the mani puram chakra.

When you workout, you can also get rid of your emotionally harboured resentments like hatred, dislike, and grudges, and also get rid of despair, insecurity, anxiety, etc.

Workouts are for the evolution of mankind and not just for weight loss. Workouts are for the transcendence of your being and not just for weight loss. Workouts are to give you clarity, to give you vision, to give you intuition, foresight, insight, to give you productivity, and also to make you the leader that you need to be and ought to be.

Workouts also help you find true purpose in life — provided workouts are sound, harmonious, and balanced. They then give you equanimity, equilibrium, and homeostasis. Hence, don't just work out for weight loss and to be fit, but work out to be super hit.

Workouts maximized...Transcendence Mickeymized!

(Mickey Mehta is a global leading holistic health guru and life coach; website: www.drmickeymehta.com)

