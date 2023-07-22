Meet Marius Fernandes, the man who has organised almost 75 festivals in Goa in a span of 15 years

(from left) Steve White, Manjula Sood, and Marius Fernandes |

In 2008, a relatively unknown name spurred a revolution in the events scene in Goa. So far, it revolved around lucrative commercial sponsors with huge commercial setups. Tired of what he saw, Marius Fernandes decided to break the norm by introducing grassroots, heritage-themed, no-sponsor, alcohol-free events across Goa. The foundations he laid at the first eco-family-friendly Patollienchem Fest in 2008 have stood firm over 15 years across the 75 festivals in Goa. That earned Marius the title of Goa’s Festekar or Festival Man.

Connecting Goa with the UK

Marius, an expat from the UK, returned to Leicester City recently after hosting a string of eco-friendly fests in Goa all through the summer. His presence sparked an interest in the community as discussions are underway to explore the possibilities of organising fests in the UK. “I was given a warm welcome when I got back to Leicester. I met Manjula Sood, Assistant City Mayor responsible for Community Cohesion and previously the First Asian Female Lord Mayor of Leicester, and my good friend, Steve White, MBE,” says Marius on call from the UK.

If all goes as planned, Leicester could host the first Goa, Daman, and Diu Fest on July 30 next week. “The fest is still in its discussion phase as we are yet to finalise the details. As always, we will be inclusive with the involvement of the differently-abled community. Since 2023 is the Year of Millets, we will include it in the festival too. We aim to bring the people from Goa, Daman, and Diu residing in the city on a common platform to strengthen multiculturalism and community cohesion,” he shares.

He has invited both assistant mayor Sood and Steve to Goa in the New Year 2024 for a Festival of Unity celebrating Leicester and Goa. His vision is to create a bridge of cultural exchange that will not only celebrate diversity but also contribute to the growth and prosperity of both communities.

Writing via via-email, Steve elaborates on his numerous visits to Goa since 1999, revealing the undeniable connection between the two places, especially through their mutual love for Leicester City, football, environmental preservation, and working for the differently abled community.

Goa’s Festival Man

Today, Marius Fernandes’ fame precedes him wherever he goes. Whether walking the streets of Panjim, Goa’s riverside capital city, or Leicester in the UK, the festekar brings admiration and respect for restoring pride in Goa’s culture and creating inclusive avenues for business and entertainment.

As for the beginnings of his journey, Marius avers, “I have moved across three continents – Africa, the UK, and India. But Goa remains close to me. My parents brought me back to Divar as a child in the 80s, and there my love for Goa grew. I witnessed the local festivals like Bonderam and how they remained connected to our roots. With the craze to chase after sponsors and alcohol flowing throughout, events moved away from being family-centred. Something had to be done to change this.”

Marius’ vision was to shift the focus of the festivals back to traditions, without the presence of chief guests and alcohol. “Today, all our fests follow the strict guidelines of zero-waste, inclusiveness, and family-friendly. Women have come out of their homes and actively participated in the festivals. We start at around 11 am and end at 3 pm,” he explains.

Since his first fest in 2008, he has hosted fests on fruits like cashew (Kazuchem Fest), instruments like Goa’s earthen percussion, the ghumot (Ghumttachem Fest), local flowers like the state flower, Abolim (Abolianche Fest), local trades like fishing (Raponnkaranchem Fest), bakers, (Poderachem Fest) and more.

The fests spread across villages in Goa rely on the goodwill and generosity of the local community. After the initial discussion at the location, teams coordinate the food, deco, stalls, etc as these are purely driven by volunteers. The fests are lively get-togethers for the family with stalls selling local products, entertainment by youth from the village, and interesting talks on green subjects. Earlier, the fests offered free lunches and snacks to visitors.

