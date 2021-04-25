Mandu: A 'city of joy' in Madhya Pradesh which is home to majestic palaces

Right next to it is the first marble tomb of India, dedicated to Malwa’s most powerful Sultan, Hoshang Shah. Built in 1440, the tomb is said to have been the inspiration for Shah Jahan’s monument to love, the Taj Mahal.

Opposite stands the Ashrafi Mahal, with the ruins of a seven storeyed Victory Tower built by Sultan Mahmud in 1443. Of swinging palaces and man-made lakes.

One must-see monument here is the expansive Jahaz Mahal or Ship Palace that was built by the fifth Sultan of Malwa, Ghiyasuddhin. Located between two man-made lakes – the Kapur Talao and Munja Talao – it actually made me feel as if I was aboard an anchored ship! It is said that this palace was the Sultan’s harem and housed 15,000 women who also worked as his bodyguards.

At the entrance is the Taveli Mahal, which also houses a museum. This is where the Hindola Mahal or the Swinging Palace is located – the name originated from the inward sloping walls. The Champa Baoli next to this has a series of subterranean rooms that were cooled by the flowing water surrounding it.

The Gada Shah’s House and Shop is another monument here that belonged to a Rajput chieftain in the court of Mandu. The shop is a large hall meant to host an audience while the house is his double storeyed residence that has fountains and even two paintings of him and his wife. The enclave is quite huge, and it easily takes a couple of hours to enjoy its beauty and craftsmanship.

Star-crossed lovers

However, what Mandu is most known for is the love story of its last Sultan - Baz Bahadur - and a shepherdess, Rupmati. The couple fell in love but was tragically separated when Baz Bahadur fled the town to escape death in the battlefield. Rupmati however, consumed poison and died by suicide she preferred death to being captured by Adham Khan, who defeated Baz Bahadur.

The two monuments here – the Baz Bahadur Palace and Rani Rupmati Pavilion – located close to each other stand as mute spectators to this epic love story. In fact, the Rupmati Pavilion is located on a steep elevation and has two watch towers from where she would gaze at her favourite Narmada river.

Sunsets, birds and bliss

Mandu is not just about monuments. The fauna here is especially delightful for bird watchers. From the Oriental White Eye and sunbirds, to barbets and kingfishers, there’s plenty to feast your eyes on.