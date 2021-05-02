Look flawless in lockdown with these DIY skin and hair care tips

We know you are missing your regular salon appointments, thanks to the current lockdown and safety measures that we all must adhere to. Plus, between Zoom meetings and other household responsibilities, you are probably struggling to find even half an hour for yourself.

Being perfectly groomed is perhaps the item on your list of priorities…But it shouldn’t be! If you look good, you feel good. And this is the one thing in your control. So don’t neglect your hair and skin care routine. Remember that a few basic tips and tricks can bring the lustre and sparkle back to your personality.

“Our skin is the largest organ of our body and we should not take it for granted. Ingredients like kumkumadi, ubtans, manjistha, neem, turmeric and gulab, are handy at home and help rejuvenate and renew skin cells, act against hyperpigmentation, allergy, dark spots, pimples and ageing to lend the skin a younger natural glow,” emphasises Deepshika Deshmukh, who launched her skincare line, Love Veda by Love Organically, during the pandemic.