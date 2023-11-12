Living Alone? Here’s How You Can Feel Less Lonely This Diwali

If you are not going home, this Diwali, for any reason, we tell you, you’re not alone. While the feeling of not going home during one of the biggest festivals in India can understandably give you a hard time, there are ways in which you may feel better at your home away from home.

Glam up your place

Diwali is the perfect time to change the vibe of your house. It is believed that people clean their houses and decorate them for the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi to their houses. Well, you can go for lighting up your house with diyas and candles and drawing a rangoli. But I suggest going beyond that this Diwali. You can try giving a chic look to your house with some boho DIY Diwali decor ideas. It may include creating handmade decor items or buying from small businesses that sell handmade Diwali decor stuff. Another way to ramp up the vibe of your house is by purchasing fragrances that induce relaxation and comfort. Ridhima Kansal, director, of Roosmoore, says, “To help create an inviting atmosphere inside, light scented candles or use soothing, natural aroma products such as some sandalwood, rose, or lavender essential oil, for example. The smell of familiar Diwali scents triggers memories of family celebrations, bringing you closer to the spirit of the occasion. These scents also provide you with the time to take stock while de-stressing.”

Dress up and go click, click

Well, Diwali is the best time to dress up and click photos. If you are away from home, there’s no way you avoid the dressing up part. As I said, you have to say no to firecrackers but you should add that fire to your look for the glam. Click a lot of pictures, send them to family and friends, put stories on your socials and light up your life.

Friendly neighbourhood

“Love thy neighbours,” says Rashi Nawalkha, a PR professional from Mumbai. “Neighbors become your family when you’re away from home, so why not initiate a conversation with them? Greet them with a box of sweets and to feel a little less homesick - decorate your house just like how you would do at your place while helping your parents,” she adds.

Host a party or attend one

The fun, the togetherness, the celebration is what you might be missing the most. So, why not add some fun to your festival by hosting a Diwali party for your colleagues, friends or expats as yourself? If someone is feeling the same, invite them over and celebrate together. Cook for your friends. Organize a little card game session and have a fun dinner party at home. If you are not one of the hosts, then look for friends who are hosting one and join them.

Dr Neerja PhD Psychology and Psychologist and Co-founder, Emoneeds, says, “Living away from home during Diwali can be challenging, as it's a time for family, tradition, and togetherness. However, you can make the most of the festival by celebrating with your housemates. Arrange a little Diwali celebration with your housemates or nearby friends. To create a joyful environment, cook traditional dishes, light diyas, and exchange modest gifts.”

If an intimate get-together is likelier to make you even more homesick then try going to a community event. “Explore local events or communities celebrating Diwali. You might meet new friends and share the joy of the festival with them. Remember that Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness as well as the bonds of love. While you may be geographically apart, love and traditions may cross the gap. As the adage goes, "Distance can't dim the light of the heart,” says Rahul Pratap Singh, Moto Vlogger & PR Professional. But first, virtually connect with your family! Anshuman Bordoloi, a PR Professional, says, “When you're away from home, Diwali, a season of togetherness, can be difficult. Before celebrating away from home, first virtually connect with loved ones. A video conference can bridge the gap and bring you closer together.”

Share yourself

It is a very kind thing to do! To celebrate with those who otherwise don’t celebrate Diwali. Nidhi Aggarwal, Founder, of SpaceMantra says, “One significant approach to defeating this loneliness, is by visiting a nursing home and allowing the aged residents to celebrate the festive period as well. The kind act can bring a great deal of happiness and help you feel that you have missed your parents and elders.

“With them, you may give away sweets and light diyas, talk, and learn about their life achievements and favourite episodes. Such interaction can make one feel like they belong and are part of a family while they celebrate Diwali. Smiles and gratitude of the old residents, as you take festival a little bit to their lives, could feel so pleasant. It gives you a feeling of completeness and makes you see how important family ties are, despite the separation in miles.”

You can also celebrate Diwali at an orphanage with beautiful children and bring them joy. What’s better than that?

Don’t worry if you are away from home. Just make it a Happy Diwali in your special way at your home away from home.

PS: I write this as I am also going through the hard time I am talking about and want to feel better by sharing my experience with you all. I hope it helps! To the both of us.