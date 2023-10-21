10 Creative Ways To Teach Kids About The Essence Of Dussehra

Pic: Freepik

Dussehra, the festival that epitomises the victory of good over evil, is here. While every year we talk about ten ways to kill the bad within ourselves, this year we thought to talk about the other ten ways. Dussehra offers a wealth of valuable lessons for children and this year we have decided to come up with creative ideas for parents to make their children learn about the festival.

1. Role playing: It is a good idea to teach your kids about Dussehra through role playing. This immersive role-play will help them understand the battle between good and evil. “Plan your own mini stage play or role play by casting your children in dramatised vignettes from the Ramayana. Divide them into different characters: Rama, Sita, Ravana, Hanuman, etc. Therefore, this interactive activity, in addition to enhancing their knowledge of the story will help them develop their communication and team work skills. More importantly, they will know what is the difference between good and evil,” suggests Nidhi Aggarwal, Founder of SpaceMantra.

2. Use storytelling as a method: Following Aggarwal’s advice, organise small storytelling and craft sessions in local schools and community centres. Encourage children to share their knowledge and enthusiasm. Engage them in donation drives and charity events to instill the importance of kindness, empathy, and community. Dussehra is not just a festival; it is an embodiment of social responsibility. Ashi Dhawan, a Delhi-based homebaker suggests, “There are a lot of ways you can teach children about Dussehra using storytelling. It can be the angle of teaching them selflessness through the story of lord Ram’s selflessness of leaving everything behind for their brothers and moving to the jungle or it can be a lesson about respecting women and how things just changed completely for Ravan when he disrespected Sita Ma.” This storytelling can be done verbally or through YouTube videos, suggests Ritik Jaiswal, a PR professional.

3. Green crackers: Dussehra is the time when crackers are burst. It is time to educate kids about 'green crackers'—fireworks designed to minimise noise and smoke. Encourage them to select these eco-friendly options, teaching them the significance of minimising air pollution and nurturing a cleaner environment. Sonia Dhayani, a PR professional highlights the environmental challenges associated with fireworks during Dussehra. “Fireworks are an integral part of the Dussehra festival. Nevertheless, worries about contamination have been growing, especially regarding fireworks. You can explain the concept of green crackers to your kids so that they learn to celebrate Dussehra in an eco-friendly manner,” she says.

4. Recycling products: As Dhyani suggests, teach children the art of recycling and reusing. Involve them in collecting unused items from the community, such as cardboard boxes, bottles, newspapers, and old clothes. Encourage their creativity as they transform these items into something new, reducing waste and promoting an eco-friendly lifestyle. The recycling lesson aligns with Dussehra's theme of reducing waste and using resources wisely.

5. Storytelling through puppetry: Pallavee Dhaundiyal Panthry, Founder and Director of Amigoz PR & Communications, advises using storytelling through puppetry to convey the spiritual lessons of Dussehra. Create or gather puppets representing characters from the Ramayana. Tell the Dussehra story through these puppets, emphasising values like righteousness, truth, and the triumph of good over evil. Encourage children to identify and discuss the moral lessons learned from each character's actions. This storytelling approach allows children to relate to the festival's core values.

6. Sharing and caring: Pantry suggests organising a Dussehra-themed community service project. Engage children in preparing care packages filled with essential items. Encourage them to actively participate in selecting and packing these items. Personally deliver these packages to underprivileged families or organisations, fostering empathy and gratitude. Emphasise the importance of sharing and supporting those less fortunate, aligning with Dussehra's message of kindness and justice.

7. Cultural dress-up: Encourage children to embrace the culture of Dussehra by dressing up in traditional Indian attire. This connects them with the festival's spirit and traditions, helping them understand and appreciate their cultural heritage.

8. Dussehra treasure hunt: Organise a Dussehra-themed treasure hunt for children, where they embark on a quest to discover the values and stories associated with the festival. Here's how it works: Create a list of clues and riddles related to Dussehra, such as hints about characters from the Ramayana, the significance of specific rituals, and lessons about good triumphing over evil. Hide these clues in different locations around your home or community, ensuring that each clue leads to the next. Divide the children into teams, providing them with the first clue. They must work together to solve each riddle and follow the trail to find the next clue. At each location, include a small activity or story related to Dussehra. For example, at the location where the children find the clue related to Lord Rama, share a brief story about his righteousness and courage. As the children progress through the treasure hunt, they'll not only learn about the festival's significance but also experience the excitement of discovery and teamwork. The final destination can be a symbolic representation of the victory of good over evil, such as a model of Lord Rama defeating Ravana.

9. Ravana effigy creation: As recommended by Aggarwal, guide the children in making their own Ravana effigies using recycled materials. This hands-on activity reinforces the themes of Dussehra and encourages creativity.

10. Cooking traditions: Inspired by Reetika Mitra, a Home Chef, involve children in the kitchen to explore and prepare traditional Dussehra recipes. Teach them the importance of passing on cultural heritage through food, creating lasting memories and connections to their roots. Mitra says, "Food and festivals are a great opportunity for children to explore their curiosity and creativity with simple recipes in the kitchen. For us, it’s a great way to pass on our heritage to the next generation."

