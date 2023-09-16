India V/S Bharat: Here's What Individuals Resonate With

...A lot, because it defines your identity. And, amidst the ongoing debate over calling the country India or Bharat, we speak to a motley group of people to understand what resonates with them. Here’s what they have to say

Shiksha, 29, Consultant, Marketing Services

In the midst of the ongoing debate regarding the use of India and Bharat, my unequivocal preference leans towards the term Bharat. This preference is firmly rooted in profound historical and cultural considerations. ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ is more than just a slogan; it’s an emotion deeply ingrained in our national identity. It resonates with the collective sentiment of the nation. While the transition from India to Bharat may involve constitutional amendments, it represents a symbolic step towards reconnecting with our ancient roots and acknowledging the significance of our cultural legacy.

Nandni Mandal, 21, Artist Manager

Bharat is my preference. As a citizen of this profoundly spiritual and religious nation, using our mother tongue to refer to our country only enhances its inherent beauty. While ‘India’ has become a common habit, ‘Bharat’ resonates more authentically with our national identity and heritage, making it a better choice for our beloved nation.

Heena Grover Menon, 39, Founder, Samsarra Public Relations

India is Bharat in every Indian’s heart. And at this time, I feel we have larger tasks ahead of us such as building a robust infrastructure in our country like better roads to start with. Mera ‘Bharat’ Mahaan will make real sense then.

Nitin Singh, 19, Student

I will choose Bharat as an Indian citizen. I truly believe the name Bharat will better define India for its language, culture, religion, and people who live in the country. This name resonates with Akhand Bharat, which means unity of all Hindus.

Rima Kapadia, 45, Founder & CEO, Oceana Clutches

I don’t have personal preferences or opinions. The choice between India and Bharat is a matter of terminology and cultural identity, and it varies among individuals and communities within India. Some prefer India, as it is widely recognised internationally, while others prefer Bharat as it is the historical and traditional name for the country in some Indian languages. It’s important to respect people’s choices regarding how they refer to their own country.

Joe Sinha, 22, Student Activist, SFI

In the midst of this discourse, it becomes imperative for conscientious, hardworking citizens to scrutinize the true impact of such a name change. Will it genuinely elevate the millions entrenched in abject poverty, ensuring their access to education and guaranteeing political and social liberties for all? Equally crucial is the consideration of whether this rebranding will ameliorate the dire economic straits gripping our nation, where fundamental constitutional rights continue to be violated from Manipur to Madhya Pradesh and from Kashmir to the Kanyakumari. For the ordinary Indian, or Bharatiya, it remains a stark reminder of the perpetual charade that unfolds in the corridors of power, yielding little to no change at all. So are we even asking the right question?

Sundeep Rana, 37, Co-Founder, NetSetGo Media

Because India is the World’s Largest Democracy, altering the nomenclature may encounter legal issues, including concerns relating to the Constitution’s identity, secularism, and the necessity for broad popular support. India’s name is well-known across the world, and such a change would need diplomatic measures to guarantee that other countries recognise and accept the new name. Any decision to change the name would have to take into account India’s broad and multicultural society, as well as its historical and constitutional setting.

Dr Milind Sathe, 62

Bharat has its origin in Hindu mythology. Bharat is a Sanskrit word used in ancient Indian Scriptures. The term is derived from the Sanskrit name for our subcontinent Bharat Varsha or Bharat Khanda, which is mentioned in ancient Indian texts like Mahabharata and Puranas. So I would like to follow our ancient Hindu culture and we should be proud about it.

Arun Iyer, 42, Public Relations Professional

India and Bharat have their own historical and cultural significance; therefore, it should be left to individual discretion on how they want to address the nation. Renaming a nation can be a complex and costly affair, considering a lot of effort will go into re-issuing documents that might be taxing for individuals. Therefore, there needs to be a careful discussion among government authorities and lawmakers about the implications this will have on our country.

Pooja Vasant Vanarse, 31, Media Coordinator, AAP

We grew up saying ‘I love my India'. This phrase invokes a sense of respect and pride for our country. However, have we ever said ‘I love my Bharat'? India and Bharat both have different feelings. Using the word Bharat for power and politics is stupidity.

