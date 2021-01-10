Live Streaming Demigods: Stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant gets candid about his show, keeping busy during the lockdown, and more...

From Jim Gaffigan to Javed Jaffery. How was it interacting with this Arc of Comedy on your streams?

I have always been a fan of comedy, and I generally don’t care which genre you are doing it in—you can like a James Acaster, and you can also like a Raju Shrivastav. In fact, before interviewing Anupam Kher, I rewatched scenes with Miss Braganza (played by Archana Puran Singh) from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. And those scenes were still funny, and you can like those too! The big advantage Indians have is that we speak two-plus languages, allowing us to enjoy comedy in different languages and art forms. Be it British, American or Hindi stand-up, I am just fascinated by people who can make others laugh! Take Raju Srivastav, for instance. Ask him a question, and he will give you free three-minute stand-up, instead of a straight answer. I find it interesting to understand where people are coming from and how they create different stories.

Any particular personality who you wanted on your live stream but couldn’t get?

Oh, several! For starters, Vikram Sood (former head of India’s foreign intelligence agency, and the Research and Analysis Wing). I have read his books and a few of his columns and seen some interviews...he’s a very interesting gentleman. And that’s because I have interviewed Lieutenant General H S Panag and also Lieutenant General Zameer Uddin Shah. These interviews made me move out of my comfort zone—from reading their books, watching their interviews and trying to understand where they came from. Sood is in the same zone. I have also been trying to get Baba Sehgal for the longest time, and co-ordinating with Shashi Tharoor’s team for about three years now. Then there’s Saina Nehwal, Smriti Mandhana, and others (I won’t name them again, because I have named them so many times that they have now stopped responding!).

You have had people like Vir Sanghvi, Ramchandra Guha, and Amish Tripathi, on your show. Has anyone stumped you?

There have been a few instances where I have been surprised by the guest’s answers. One of them was the whole fictional tale about torturing prisoners of war is not a thing. Most times we already have a lot of information, thanks to our intelligence bureaus, and PoWs reveal what you need them to. What I have realised from my interviews is that after the show, when you allow the guest a free reign, that’s when things get interesting. Dilip Joshi on OTT censorship, for instance. He said he doesn’t agree with a lot of stuff that’s being said, but then he didn’t say it should be censored either. Interestingly, four days later, the government issued a statement on censorship of OTT, and people started tagging me, saying: ‘tu panauti hai!’ (laughs)