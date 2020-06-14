Lights. Camera. Social Distance: Virtual photography is the latest lockdown trend

Compose your picture

“Use objects such as posters, paintings, indoor plants, lamps, pets and photo frames to tell a story,” says Bhatt. Bhasin says, “Remember that you may not have the option to blur the background while taking the shot. You want to make sure the background is not cluttered so that it does not divert the attention from your subject.” If you are shooting simple portraits, he suggests using a bookshelf or a plant makes in the good background. Nunes adds that shooting on the terrace ensured ample light, while the high-rise in the background added an interesting element to his images.

Keep it simple

“Remember that the model is going to have a lot to do in terms of setting up the shot, moving things around during the shoot, and posing and shooting at the same time. Make sure you keep an open and clear path of communication. Do not over complicate things. Also, keep your phones should be fully charged just before commencing the shoot,” says Nunes.

Shomik Basu, producer at The Bombay Film Company, recently completed a short film that was shot remotely over various locations. “When filming, consistency is key. If you are shooting across multiple locations with multiple actors, remember that lighting and other factors will vary at different times and locations. Planning as much of the shoot in advance will save you valuable time and stress on the actual day of the shoot,” he adds. If your model plans to use makeup, Bhatt suggests having test makeup sessions before the shoot.

Dos and don’ts

These simple tips, Bhatt says, can help you to get the best results from your lockdown photoshoots:

1. Shoot at different hours of the day to get various types of results. Aim for:

The golden hours, shortly after sunrise and before sunset.

Mid-day. While the light conditions can create harsh and unflattering photos outdoors, indoor photographs can turn out quite well.

Twilight, after sunset when the sky takes on a pinkish hue. This creates the perfect background for silhouettes.

2. Keep altering and shifting the angles, rooms, backgrounds, foregrounds and the placement of objects around the subject.

3. Avoid using the auto-flash or repeatedly shooting in the same places with the same arrangements and settings.

4. Don’t shoot only from one specific angle all the time. Variation is key.