Kitchen Hacks: Easy tips and tricks for everyday problems

Problem: Dish has become too spicy...

Solutions:

1. Coconut paste, cashew nut paste, almond paste, sesame seed paste, peanut paste, peanut powder, peanut butter help neutralise the spiciness. You can use any one of this.

2. Jaggery and honey can do wonders, but ensure that it does not make your dish too sweet.

3. Onions and tomatoes can be added to bring down the spiciness.

4. Lemon juice helps to bring down the spiciness with its fantastic tangy flavour.

5. Coconut milk also does wonders to reduce the spiciness of a dish.

6. Boiled, peeled and mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes may be added to the dish.

7. You may add whisked curd, milk or fresh cream to the dish to adjust the spice levels, thus also providing a cooling effect to the dish. Ensuring that the dairy product added does not curdle.

(NOTE: Ensure that you choose the tips that best suit your recipe or dish)