Keeping laughter alive amid coronavirus pandemic

For Sarang Sathaye, founder BhaDiPa, “Corona has made us take a U-turn in life and the restlessness and stress is a bi-product of this. It was easy for the first 21 days of the lockdown. But, then stress started to trickle in. After discussing with a lot of friends it became clear that most of us are feeling the same. Humour is not just about content. Looking at life in a funny way is important.” Sathaye finds laughter in absurdity as the best way to make people and himself laugh. “The entire year has become absurd. However, there are small things that can be absurd and make us laugh.” Sathaye and his team is working on content which might not have any connection with the current crisis and yet bring laughter. “Too much of comedy over pandemic might not do well for the audience. Slowly we need to think about life beyond and after the crisis,” he sums up.

That being said, how are the artistes dealing with these difficult times? Verma agrees that his sleep cycle has gone for a toss. “I still have a routine in place which has everything from work to playing video games to a workout to house cleaning,” he says. When it comes to staying relevant, Verma is all about sitting and write stand-up sets, work on developing scripts and new show formats. There's enough and more to do.

Khair is working from home via video conferencing and WhatsApp messages. “Currently we are working on finding new content and speaking with brands. Now we are working on Rewind shots. We are using our old videos, editing them and adding in current happenings to make something that will make people laugh. Online classes, virtual meetings are some pointers we are working on.”

Pant has kept himself busy by working on a numerous things. “I want to work and be working so much that I do not have time to look at what someone is saying about me or how the trolls are trying to get at me,” he says with a lot of determination. “I have two podcasts, of which one is in Hinglish. It is the first time I am doing something in Hindi. It has 21 episodes. I might also do a couple more as bonus. Also there is Pant Plus 1, which is a series of interviews. I am working on a non-fiction book which should be out by year end. A screenplay is also on the cards and something else might also be picked up in the process,” expresses Pant while sharing a list of things on he is occupied with.

Pant feels comedians have the privilege of making money even when they are working from home. He feels one should feel humbled that they are making money as not all are able to do so. “If I can bring a smile on someone’s face who is not having a good time due to the current scenario, I feel honoured,” he concludes.