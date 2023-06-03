Ishaara Food Review: A unique restaurant where the staff communicate with their hearts and hands as they serve delicious food

Mushroom Galouti |

Some are intrigued when they enter the restaurant and after being guided to the table, the hostess informs them that the staff is mute, and they will have to use sign language to communicate their orders to the serving staff. I have even seen some walk away, while some prefer talking to the managers who can talk.

But I found that the most interesting part of the restaurant, apart from the menu, was that the staff spoke from the heart. They were so warm, enthusiastic, and communicative, that it was difficult to know that they were mute. “They are also super-efficient, I would say more efficient than normal persons at times,” informed Yeshwant Rao, the manager-in-charge of the group of restaurants in Palladium.

You might think that it must be difficult to communicate, but the management has made it very easy for the guests. The table mat in front of you has signs that help you communicate your choice of dishes.

Birmingham Chicken Balti |

The menu is exhaustive and a little bias to non-vegetarians; but with a myriad of choice of vegetarians as well. Why I say bias is because their Nihari Lamb Broth, a broth with pulled lamb, barley, fresh coriander and choicest spices, is a treat to all senses including visual. The aroma overwhelms you when they open the cover (like a dum) in your presence and subtle tastes take over your palate afterwards.

Starters are a treat to vegetarians. Beetroot Papad Seekh is an excellent starter for the spicy lovers. Beetroot mashed with Kashmiri chillies, tandoored and served on a platter with crunchy papad pieces is quite tasty combination. Try the Purvanchal ki Seekh as well and Goats Cheese Peppers — another spicy lovers delight. The choice is vast in the tandoori and tawa starters, for vegetarians and the non-vegetarians. I would suggest the Kebab Platter for non-veg eaters if all on the table are non-veg. Otherwise, do try the White Butter Chicken Kebab and Lamb Dori Kebab.

Passion Fruit Negroni |

I don’t know how many like the overwhelming taste of Truffle oil, but I am sure most of us like our Bambaiya Pav-Bhaji. Here the Pav-Bhaji comes with a drizzle of truffle oil. I personally loved it, but one must like truffles to be able to enjoy the subtle yet overpowering flavour.

For the mains, you can order the regular curries and breads followed by biryani, or experiment by ordering the naan rolls and tandoor fired pizzas. In the curries the Kashmiri Aloo Roghan Josh is highly recommended. Though I have heard that the consistency of quality varies, each time (around three times) I have been there, it was delicious with the flavours perfect. The Birmingham Chicken Balti takes you straight to the streets of UK where the Bangladeshi serve chicken in a bucket. The taste matches as well. The Duck Laal Maas is an interesting spicy item that a non-vegetarian should try.

Rasmalai Tres Lesches |

I had to try the biryani as the aromas from the next table had captured my attention. Both — Awadhi Veg Biryani and Chicken Biryani — are dum biryanis. The aromas take over when the seal is broken and the taste doesn’t disappoint you. Do try the Mushroom Khichadi made from Andhra red rice as well.

Nihari Lamb Broth |

As I was about to order the pizza, one of the servers came to me and chatted away hurriedly in his animated language only to tell me go slow on food and keep space for the desserts. His affection and intention were applaudable. I tried the Butter Chicken Pizza, which was decently tasty.

Red Velvet Paan Cake |

Desserts, like the server insisted, were par excellence. The Flourless Chocolate Brownie, Five Texture Chocolate Cake textures were palate titillating. The Red Velvet Paan Cake was kind of the right finish to the king’s meal!

