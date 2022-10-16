International Boss Day 2022: Employees shares interesting anecdotes about their bosses

The relationship between boss and employee is just like any other relationship. You fight, you argue, and even your points of view may differ. However, in the end, you both understand each other and work together. International Boss Day, is celebrated on October 16 to honour and celebrate the bosses in our lives. The purpose of this day is to express gratitude for their efforts while strengthening the working relationship between a boss and employee.

While spending time with your boss during lunch or chai-coffee breaks, you get to know them and, unknowingly, you create memories with them. To celebrate this not-so-personal but professional relationship, FPJ asked personal assistants, secretaries, managers, and juniors about their bosses. Here are a few of them talking about their most memorable moments, and three pluses of working with their bosses.

Pawan Kumar, Associate and confidante of Shatrughan Sinha

Pawan Kumar |

Our association has been for over half a century, which sounds unbelievable to many people. As far as I know, it started with his struggle days in 1968 when I managed his work and continues to this day. Such a long association is not possible without perfect understanding, mutual trust, and faith. I have also produced six films with him. Some of them are Vishwanath, Sherni, Kotwal Saab, etc.

I remember one incidence from his early days... At the beginning of Shatrughan ji’s acting career, he did a few small roles in movies whose shooting happened occasionally. During that period, he rented a house in Bandra, and Jagdeep ji was his neighbour. Jagdeep ji had purchased a new car, and he wanted to sell his old car. So Shatrughan ji had a conversation with him to buy his old car as Jagdeep ji wanted to vacate his garage space anyhow. So he was ready to sell his car to Shatrughan ji, for just Rs 8000. But the problem was that Shatru ji didn’t have that much money, so Jagdeep ji said, pay me a thousand rupees, and try to pay the rest in instalments. Shatru ji purchased the car. The car was imported and it was in good condition. However, after riding one km, something or the other always broke down and we have to find a garage for repair. There is a saying, Mehenga roye ek baar, sasta roye baar baar! Sasta khareedna isliye pada ki paise jeb main nahi the aur mehengi gaadi kharid nahi sakte the. Lekin saste gaadi pe jayaada kharcha hua! At that time, this problem was huge, but now whenever we remember these types of problems, we laugh at them.

Pluses of working with Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha |

He is a non-interfering person. He doesn’t interfere in the director’s or producer’s work.

He never gets angry with anyone, and he talks with everybody in a humble manner.

He never gives the impression that he is a boss to a servant, office worker, etc.

Adil Shah, former junior of Asha Ghoshal

Adil Shah |

Adil has worked as an in-house legal counsel in the media and entertainment industries for more than a decade. He fondly remembers his stint being part of Asha Ghoshal’s team at Reliance Mediaworks. She used to lead Legal, Finance, and Commercial and was my boss for more than three years at my first job. I was lucky to have a boss who not only supervised me and the team but believed in grooming us. Talking about a memorable moment, I still remember that evening walk I took along with her during one of our legal team off-sites, wherein she mentored me on how to build strong professional relationships at work, especially when you have multiple stakeholders. That short walk with the boss and her words of wisdom are engraved in my memory forever.

Pluses of working with Asha Ghoshal

Adil Shah with Asha Ghoshal |

She always appears more like a leader than a boss.

She tries to share wisdom along with knowledge.

She always pushed me to the next level, to stay ahead of the curve.

Ravi S. Brahmbhatt, Manager of Shekhar Brahmbhatt, Entrepreneur

Ravi S. Brahmbhatt |

Shekhar Brahmbhatt is a CPA Entrepreneur, Social Activist, International Author, and Political Strategist, and I have been working with him for a long time. The most memorable moment with Shekhar sir was four months ago when we were all on a government audit. Our team and I are auditing more than 300 principals, and each person has to go to the sir’s desk for his signature as the last step of verification. He rechecked all the audits and did the signature. By mistake, our team and I forgot to carry some important documents, so he did fast review and signed all 300 audits. From morning to night, our team and I performed 25 audits per person, and only he signed 300-person audit reports with recheck audit.

Pluses of working with Shekhar Brahmbhatt

Shekhar Brahmbhatt | Pic: Instagram/ Shekhar Brahmbhatt

He is a workaholic who is always ready for work, whether it is morning or night.

He can evaluate the talents of others and predict their work.

He supports and encourages me and other employees.