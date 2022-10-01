How Gandhigiri can help GenZ and Millennials lead happier lives

All of us have troubles and problems. Most of us get bogged down by them. But some one like Murli Prasad Sharma from Lage Raho Munna Bhai decides to listen to his inner voice and do Gandhigiri. This Gandhigiri not only helps resolve his issues, but also problems of the community on a larger scale.

What’s Gandhigiri? Nothing but Munna’s innervoice resonating with the basic principles of Mahatma Gandhi and using them to solve today’s problems. Millennials and GenZ related to Gandhigiri in the film because Gandhi’s principles are relevant even today and one can use them to lead a happier, hassle-free life. Let’s see which principles of Gandhigiri can help us:

Bole Toh: Sach Bolo! Funda is simple — always speak the truth and take a stand in favour of truth. However, teh current situation is quite different. Everyone is constantly blaming others to get out of tricky situations. Gandhi’s principle of truth can help us take a stand. Path is difficult, but manzil is blissful. Stay true to yourself and others. Remember, Gandhigiri starts with honesty that begins with yourself.

Vinamrata: Jhagda nahin! Gandhi said if someone slaps you on one cheek, put forward the other! What he meant was don’t react to violence with violence. Today, acts of violence are rampant across the world. That may not be in your control, but you can surely control violence inside and around you. On an individual level, we can control anger and have total control over one’s emotional triggers. If we are angry and agitated, it reflects in our actions. In turn, we end up harming others — either physically or emotionally. Have a positive outlook and believe that everything occurs for a reason. Everyone is a form of God Forgiveness is the key to non-violence. Be humble and forgiving and happiness will be yours.

No Moh-Maya: Apun ka nahin to nahin chaiye mamu... There are times when we aren’t content with what we have. We, thus, get jealous of people who seem to have more than us. It’s okay to feel that way... But don’t dwell on it or grab what doesn’t belong to you. If you get caught in the circle of moh-maya, you are doomed. Happiness will always elude you. Taking only what we require and letting go of stuff that doesn’t benefit us or belong to us will make us happy.

Bharosa: Sarwa dharma sam bhaav! Gandhi preached tolerance for all religions. We might choose to believe or not believe in God. Have faith in the power not the image of the power — Vidya Balan says that in Mission Mangal as well. Having faith involves being aware of worth, morals, ethics, and values. For someone, faith in God might help them to keep going. While for others, faith in a person might help them lead a better life. We need to follow our hearts and keep our faith alive.

Darne Ka Nahi: Kuch nahin hota mamu... Half of our issues will be solved if we know how to tackle our fears. All of us have different fears, and we don’t know how to deal with them. We, most often, fear what people or society might think. Fight our inner demons, and insecurities.

Bole toh — khud pe aur insaan pe bharosa rakhke bindaas jeene ka, sach bolne ka, kisko tapkane ka nahin... Majjaa ni Life!