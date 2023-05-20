Indian Ocean's Nikhil Rao: 'It's a rare thing for a band in a country like India to survive for 34 years against all odds...'

Some bands transcend time and carve their names into the annals of music history. Contemporary, fusion band Indian Ocean – which is currently on the Tu Hai India Tour – is one of them. Their ability to seamlessly blend traditional Indian instruments with contemporary rock elements is nothing short of extraordinary. Their songs are an amalgamation of rock, Indian classical, folk, and jazz, all woven together with precision and finesse. Each band member brings his expertise and musicality. The band's line-up consists of Rahul Ram, Amit Kilam, Himanshu Joshi, Nikhil Rao and Tuheen Chakravorty. Together, they create a sonic landscape that is both innovative and deeply rooted in tradition.

Indian Ocean's concerts are a mesmerizing experience, where the music comes alive and takes on a life of its own. Having entertained fans from Noida, New Delhi, Jaipur and Bhopal on their India tour, the group gave their followers in Mumbai a taste of their magic on May 20. The band's dynamic stage presence and improvisational skills made the show an unforgettable experience; they effortlessly transitioned between soul-stirring ballads and foot-stomping anthems, from the popular 'Kandisa', 'Ma Rewa' and 'Bandeh' to the tracks from their latest album 'Tu Hai'.

Guitarist Nikhil Rao shares, “It feels great to be able to tour after two years of the pandemic. We were all stuck at home and didn't know what was next. We had all these songs which were ready but the time was not right. It feels so good to have released the album (earlier this month) and tour with these songs. I have to doff my hat to our management Big Bad Wolf for making this happen.”

Beyond its musical prowess, the Indian Ocean is also known for its unwavering commitment to social causes. They have used their platform to raise awareness about issues such as environmental conservation, social justice, and the power of unity. Their song 'Des Mera' became an anthem for the 2011 anti-corruption movement in India, giving a voice to millions of people seeking change. In the same vein, themes of climate change and philosophical musings form a pivotal part of 'Tu Hai'. It pays tribute to the band’s long-standing commitment to sustainability and the environment. The album also plays host to an eclectic mix of collaborators such as Grammy Award-winning percussionist Vikku Vinayakram and American saxophonist George Brooks.

“The collabs with Vinayakramji and Brooks were both carry forward collaborations from the 2014 album 'Tandanu'. We met them through (Carnatic classical violinist) Mr. Kumaresh Rajagopalan who had played violin on Longing, one of the finest tracks on that album. He was playing a concert in Delhi with them as well as the great sitar player Shujaat Khan. A few of us got to hang out backstage with these stalwarts. It was a great first meeting and a friendship forged, and years later, we ended up working together,” says Rao.

One cannot discuss the Indian Ocean without mentioning its powerful and evocative lyrics. Their songs tackle a wide range of subjects, from social issues and political commentary to personal introspection and the beauty of life itself. Tracks like 'Bandeh' and 'Kandisa' delve into the complexities of human existence, while songs like 'Ma Rewa' pay homage to the majestic River Narmada. Bollywood screenwriter Varun Grover came on board to write their new track 'Jaadu Maaya'. About this particular collab, Rao adds, “Varun Grover is a brilliant man. He's sensitive, extremely erudite and well-read but doesn't carry his literacy heavily. He's very easy to work with. I hope we keep doing stuff with Varun all our lives because he has interesting things to say and he has beautiful ways to express them. We are all better off collaborating with him.”

Indian Ocean's impact on the Indian music industry cannot be overstated. They have paved the way for countless indie bands, breaking barriers and challenging the status quo. Tell Rao that their success has inspired a new generation of musicians to embrace their roots, and to create authentic music, and he says, “We're blessed. It motivates us to keep going. We don't think too much about what we're doing and why we're doing it. The hope is to continue the way we always have. It's a rare thing for a band in a country like India to survive for 34 years against all odds, without bowing down to any industry trend. We haven't run out of things to say, so we'll keep going.”