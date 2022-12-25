'I used to get judged on my body type' Gabriella Demetriades

We may know Gabriella Demetriades as actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend, but she is more than that. She is a model, a designer, a digital content creator, the founder of three brands, a doting mom to a three-year-old son (Arik), and a woman of her own ideas and opinions. We recently spotted Gabriella, at the launch of a new make-up line called Rani. Sporting casual jeans and a t-shirt paired with a leather jacket, with minimal accessories, she was a picture of elegance. FPJ chatted with her about her journey as a model, girlfriend, mother and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

Does being in the spotlight put pressure on you to dress a certain way?

I don't necessarily follow the trends and ideas of other people. I am very comfortable in my own style and it's something that's evolving. I would rather wear what I feel like wearing. For me, it's always about being happy and what I am wearing and being comfortable at the event that I am going to.

How important is it for you to wear make-up when you step out of your home?

I am the kind of a person who either likes no make-up or if I am doing make-up then I like it to be pop. I am not an everyday make-up kind of girl. I like to experiment with make-up. I am not necessarily a traditional kind of make-up person.

How do you define your style?

I think it's so much part of my personality and part of my life. It is almost like a representation of my mood during the day

You have been a model for years. Has anything changed about the way models are seen?

I have a lot of thoughts on this. I was modelling for many years. I went through a period in modelling when we were judged a lot on our bodies because it was normal then to tell a girl that you have to be skinny, your hips are too big, and you need to lose weight. Everyone wanted a zero-size model. Now you can't say that. I feel so grateful that the girls now get to work at a time when it is not okay to tell them that their thighs are too fat and bums are too fat because I used to get that all the time when I was modelling.

How challenging was it for you to navigate your career as a model?

I was constantly on a crash diet trying to lose bums. I wasn’t that traditional 5 feet 11 very skinny model. I was curvier at a time when there wasn't really a space for a curvy normal-size model. So I had to really work hard for every job that I got, and try and let them see something special because I wasn't that traditional runway kind of a model. So I am really happy that now it's normal to have all kinds of shapes and sizes. So this is refreshing to finally be able to be in the shape that I actually am.

How are you managing in India when your partner is a part of the glamour industry?

I think you have to be secure and true to yourself. If you wake up every day and you want to change with the trends and happenings you are never going to be successful. I think you have to take your stand. You can't follow what others are doing. I got stuck in that loop before. But once you know what you want and keep doing even though it's not necessarily what everybody else is doing, I think you would go far.

How's motherhood treating you?

Amazing. It's my favourite job so far. I have become more calm and patient. I have become a lot more loving.

What does fashion mean to you?

I have been in fashion for so many years as a model, designer and content creator. It's something to play around with and that you showcase to other people. You can tell a lot about other people from the colours and clothes they choose. I like this interpretation of the art in fashion.

What are your Christmas plans?

I will be in Manali with Arjun as he is shooting there. We will spend Christmas together.