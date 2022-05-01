'I can confidently say Goa has turned into a global jazz': Colin D’Cruz

Jazz Goa of Colin D’Cruz is the only organisation in India to host UNESCO’s International Jazz Day every year. D’Cruz who along with his wife Diana, is the driving force behind the Jazz Goa app. Colin and Diana have dedicated their lives to promoting Goa’s amazing, yet often side-tracked, talent. More than 300 local artistes have been recorded free of cost and featured on the app, thus giving them a world stage till date.

Tell us about the annual Jazz Day celebrations in Goa.

Each year, our Jazz Goa’s International Jazz Day concert features accomplished artistes from the state, across India and around the world. I carefully curate each event to produce a spectacular entertainer while making sure it’s not elitist. This year, we had India’s legendary singer Usha Uthup. People who have attended this event in the past are always a mix of jazz connoisseurs and complete newbies. We also got an endorsement letter from Herbie Hancock, the legendary pianist, and UNESCO Ambassador and Chairman of the Thelonious Monk Foundation.

Have you seen a change in the jazz scene in Goa in the past few years?

Goa has produced some of India’s greatest jazz musicians, many of whom are internationally renowned. I can confidently say Goa has turned into a global jazz hub with the number of international jazz virtuosos deciding to set up base in here. Grammy award-winning jazz legend, Henry Threadgill, had set up home in Goa at one point. It’s quite common to find a global jazz giant strolling into one of our local gigs and jamming with us.

Any big names you have worked with?

I have had the honour of sharing the stage with M’tafiti Imara, professor of music in San Diego and an established musician himself, who has pointed out that Goa is better foil for jazz than even America.

With Goa being a tourist hotspot, has the state government stepped in to help promote the genre?

I wouldn’t expect government support for jazz from a country ruled by Bollywood. However, jazz has grown into an all embracing global sound of music with some great contributions from India. As you rightly said, music is intrinsic to tourism and it’s high time the powers realised this. Encouraging all genres of live music is not going to hurt Goa tourism.

Goa has several venues for young talent. Do you think the local restaurants help support them?

Goa probably has the most live music venues in the world. Couple that with the relaxed lifestyle and beautiful surroundings and it’s easy to understand why so many artistes choose to settle down in Goa.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 07:00 AM IST