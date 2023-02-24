How to manage fatigue in dogs and cats

Observing a dog or a cat sleeping for an extended time can evoke feelings of envy, but it's important to remember that longer naps are a natural behaviour for dogs and cats. However, if your pet appears to be lacking energy and enthusiasm, s/he may be experiencing boredom, fatigue, or lethargy. While it's normal for pets to feel lethargic at times, extended periods of lethargy may be a sign that a visit to the vet is necessary. Overexertion or underlying health issues may be the cause of fatigue, so it's important to know how to manage fatigue in your pets.

Mental exercises: Managing mental fatigue is extremely necessary for animals. Some mental exercises are beneficial, as this can help in managing fatigue or not letting them get fatigued. Exercise and keeping them loved are very beneficial to keep their minds sharp for a longer time.

Water intake and food on time: Lack of adequate water intake can be one of the reasons for fatigue in pets. As pet parents, one should make sure their pets get enough water from time to time which will help to keep them hydrated. Timely treats or food is necessary. If your pet isn’t consuming food on time, it’s necessary to show a vet.

Weight management: Obesity can cause fatigue and loss of enthusiasm in pets. Pet parents should keep an eye on the diet and all the nutrition as this is the best way to manage fatigue in pets. The right weight will not only keep them healthier but also increase their lifespan.

Walks: Physical activity is the key element to managing fatigue in pets. Taking your pet for a walk is necessary, especially for dogs. This can keep their energy level up and builds their enthusiasm. Walks are a great way to manage fatigue and keep pets active.

(Dr. Aishwarya R, Veterinary Officer, Wiggles)

