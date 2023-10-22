How To Conquer Work-Life Balance With Technology

A few years ago, going for a meeting at noon meant that one would have to wake earlier than normal, finish extra chores around the house, prep for dinner time and then commute for almost half a day just to attend an hour-long meeting. This was the life of every working woman-professional in the yesteryears. However, with the advent of technology and platforms like Zoom, life has drastically changed for the better for women all over the world. Women work remotely, attend meetings notwithstanding geo-locations and manage the household all in a day with an ease they were never afforded before. More so, this has also helped them “compete” with their maverick male colleagues who have had it easier as they had to wear just one hat (of working in the office), while the woman had no choice but to wear two hats – the home and office.

Yamini Bhatt, a marketing executive in the fashion industry, who works from home, says, “A lot changed after COVID. It was only during the second half of the lockdown that companies started to face up to the fact that profits were being affected and therefore work needed to go on somehow. And in come platforms like Zoom that made working remotely possible.”

When asked how technology has impacted her personal life, Bhatt says, “Today, I spend more time at home and take care of my children and get work done at the same time. Earlier, if we had a meeting in South Mumbai, I would have to wake up at the crack of dawn and get everything organized before I would leave, because invariably, on days that we would have client meetings, I would return later than normal working hours. When I got home tired and exhausted from the work day plus the travel, I would have a pile of things waiting to get done.”

Rahat Sanghvi, who works as a trauma therapist in a private practice says that she was able to move out of her family home and live by herself thanks to not having to commute to work. Had this been possible without technology? No way. Sanghvi says, “I was able to move out and live by myself because of the shift in the online work scenario. And the fact that I don’t spend my time commuting has definitely helped me manage the home front better.”

When asked about gender equality and all the talk going about globally on how AI and technology has put women on par with men at the work place, Sangvhi candidly says, “I think it just creates an illusion of equality. In reality, the pressures of the household don’t really go away even if technology helps us free up time.”

Rajshri Gaur, who is the Senior General Manager (Marketing) in Linux Pharmaceuticals makes a very interesting observation. While she agrees that technology has helped women stay at home and manage the home and work front better, it has also left them working longer hours as now meetings are scheduled at an hour’s notice and at any point of the day.

In favor of technology and the conveniences it has brought about, she says, “As an individual, it has definitely helped me manage my work and home life better. I make the technology work for me and at my time. Earlier, I had to go to meetings physically and had to travel long hours and to various locations, which was not always easy. These meetings required that I travel to other cities. Now, the same meetings can be conducted from my living room.”

With all the good things, sometimes comes the bad. Gaur believes that if you fail to “schedule your meeting intelligently” then these same meetings will trickle in to your personal time as platforms like Zoom take little or no effort when it comes to “starting meetings”.

Citing the days gone by when technology was not at the forefront, Gaur recalls, “Earlier we used to plan the meetings. People not only exchanged ideas but also energy. Zoom meetings can sometimes be so random because they are often planned without any proper agenda."

At the end of the day, the transformative impact of technology has ushered in a new era for women professionals globally. The arduous days of commutes and the responsibility of managing the home and office front simultaneously with little time on hand are fading away into the past. As shared by working women like Yamini Bhatt, Rahat Sanghvi, and Rajshri Gaur, remote work not has not only enhanced work-life balance but has also empowered women to navigate their personal and work lives with flexibility. But, with the conveniences lie challenges such as longer working hours and the need for strategic scheduling. Yet, the consensus remains—technology has undeniably reshaped the landscape for women in the work sphere.

