Holi 2021: Things you should look beyond colours and celebrations

The pyre

The burning of the wood pyre to mark the end of Holika and survival of Prahlad from the evil hands of Hiranyakashyap signifies the victory of good over evil; the victory of pure consciousness over Maya, lust and desires. It also strengthens the faith of a seeker on the divine path of salvation. It reinforces that total surrender to the divine is the only way to self-realisation, the ultimate purpose of human birth. Hiranyakashyap signifies the deep-rooted desires and lust of a human mind which stops the pure intentions (Prahlad) to flourish and blossom. Holika signifies the Maya which engulfs the human mind totally but is unable to deter a pure mind. So in order to celebrate the festival in the light of pure knowledge, we need to burn our desires and defy Maya so that we come out clean and pure with total bhakti and surrender towards the divine.

Holi and Krishna

Holi and Krishna also share a strong relationship. Holi makes every devotee, bhakt fondly imagine Krishna playfully and mischievously throwing colours on Radha and all the Gopis. The colours soak Krishna and Radha alike and every gopi too finds herself playing Holi with Krishna colouring and soaking him with their colours and in turn themselves getting soaked by the colours Krishna throws at them.

Krishna is the divine supreme and pure consciousness and Radha is the culmination of utmost surrender and selfless bhakti. Every Gopi depicts every enlightened soul who finds itself in the warm embrace of the divine force. This beautiful unison of the divine and the seeker actually forms the true essence of Holi spiritually. It is about the unconditional love of the divine towards each soul and an equally unconditional love coupled with the total surrender of a seeker towards the supreme consciousness; whom we like to call God.