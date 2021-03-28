Holi 2021: Five chefs share their fondest memories of the festival and favourite Holi dishes

Favourite dishes

Since childhood, my Holi mornings always start with some piping hot samosas, chole pattice, some pakwan dal and some delicious Sindhi gheeyar, which is a huge jalebi like dessert – and it’s mind blowing. Moreover, it is a Sindhi kind of an affair, I really don’t know the reason for it, but when I think about Holi this is the kind of food that comes to my mind.

Fondest memories

As a kid I grew up in a huge residential complex, and all the festivals were celebrated together. I was always involved in the organising of the festivals, which was a lot of fun. We would collect wood to set it up for the Holika Dahan one day prior to Rang Panchami and perform rituals along with other kids and families. The next morning we would play Holi the whole day and it was one of the most fun festivals I celebrated as a kid.

Best part about the festival

Holi is the festival of colours and the food part of it is what I love the most — Sindhi gheeyar is my favourite. When we were kids we used to use a lot of water and colours to celebrate Holi and to be honest, I used to love it but as I grew up I realised that it’s important to be mindful while celebrating festivals. Use organic colours and do not waste water.

Holi plans

We are going through very uncertain times and the pandemic has changed how things are done today. I feel that it is best to stay at home and enjoy the festival within home limits. I am planning to cook a meal for the family and make some thandai to beat the heat. I am also shooting and releasing a few recipes for Holi. When the viewers will celebrate Holi with my recipes, that will be the best kind of celebration for me.

Holi must-have

Thandai is a must have on Holi.

Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji, Culinary Expert and Chef Consultant