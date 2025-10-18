Here’s How To Bounce Back From Post-Diwali Blues And Start Your Week Strong

Right now, we are all in the spirit of festivities. All set for Diwali and Bhai Dooj! Dresses are ready. Shopping done! The house is decorated. Sweets are ready. Plans are made. Work has taken a backseat. But, deep down, we are all worried about the upcoming Monday, which will not be a Monday of Diwali or a week of festivities. It will be the beginning of the week of expectations from the bosses, and deadlines emerging at work. An emotional jet lag is a normal reaction we all are going to feel. And trust me, you are not alone in it as well.

In fact, a recent survey in India shows that staff productivity can dip by up to 25% during the Diwali week. From shorter working hours to the fatigue of travel and socialising, the country collectively slows down. But the real challenge begins right after, how do we find our rhythm again? Let’s discuss in detail.

Monday after Diwali

“Returning to office work after a long festive break might feel like an unpleasant exercise to many,” laughs Anubhav Singh, Founder of Bridgers.

“But as adulthood would have it, we all have to show up irrespective of what we feel from within! If meeting your office crush or work bestie is not enough motivation for you to show up on a Monday post-holidays, well, your manager’s sweet phone call or an email reminding you of your pending work might compel you to think otherwise. And yes, the reunion with the coffee counter will also help!”

Humour aside, psychologists suggest that post-festival blues are real. The body is still recovering from erratic sleep, indulgent eating, and overstimulation. That’s why experts recommend a “soft landing” into work, instead of rushing headlong into deadlines.

Rest, rhythm, renewal

“After the Diwali lights are extinguished, after the sweets are eaten, after the echoes of the celebrations have receded, the black cloud of Monday morning looms,” shares Adeeb Jamal, Founder of A’raf. “Many feel they have exhausted their energy. However, festivals do not merely expend energy; they also refresh and renew us in gentle ways, through laughter, reconnecting with loved ones, and remembering rituals that ground us.”

Adeeb believes that recharging after festivals requires small but intentional steps. “Rest as much as you can tonight, but rise early tomorrow. Eat nourishing, light meals, take a gentle walk, and start with one small task so you can feel the gain of victory. Festivals may tire the body, but they refuel the spirit. Monday gives that spirit a chance.”

Bringing belonging

For Chetna Gogia, CHRO at GoKwik, the post-festival phase is not just about productivity; it’s about empathy.

“Festivals are a time when people reconnect with their roots, families, and cultures; it’s only natural that coming back to work feels like switching gears,” she explains. “The trick isn’t to rush back into routine, but to bring that same sense of belonging and joy into the workplace.

At GoKwik, we create an environment where people can ease back in, flexible catch-ups instead of heavy meetings, team rituals that celebrate stories from the holidays, and, most importantly, empathy from managers. Everyone’s version of a festival, and how they recharge, looks different. When you honour that, people return not just recharged, but reconnected.”

Using festive energy as fuel

Post-festival energy doesn’t always have to be drained; it can be redirected. Singer Jashan Bhumkar calls it “channelling the festive spirit” rather than fighting it.

“Post-festival Mondays are like emotional jet lag; your body’s back at work but your mind is still dancing somewhere else,” he smiles. “The trick isn’t to fight that energy, but to channel it. Bring that vibrancy into your workspace by cleaning your desk, setting clear goals, reconnecting with your team, and treating Monday as a creative reset, not a punishment.

Festivals remind us of colour and joy; if we can bring that energy into our work, the transition becomes effortless.”

Practical wisdom

According to Sonica Aron, Founder and Managing Partner at Marching Sheep, the post-Diwali week this year is unusually scattered. “Most organisations have two to three days off till Wednesday, followed by Bhai Dooj on Thursday, so it’s a light week till the 26th,” she notes. “The week after is month-end. After a week of merry-making, how does one get into top gear at the word go?”

Her advice is pragmatic: “Start by prioritising. Do this even before your first day back. Wake up an hour earlier to plan your day, what needs to be done now, what can wait, and what can be delegated. Protect focused time for deep work and reserve short windows for catching up. Bring rituals back in small ways, a breathing pause, a 5-minute walk, or a short gratitude check-in.”

She adds, “Use energy, not hours, as your currency. Do creative work when you’re fresh, and admin work when your cognitive load is lower. And if you’re leading a team, begin Monday with a human check-in, not just a task update. Small wins and empathy compound into momentum.”

AI to boost productivity

Technology, too, is playing a growing role in helping organisations support this transition. Sammir Inamdar, Founder and CEO of Enthral, believes AI can make the “back-to-work” experience smoother.

“Post-festive back-to-work is less about resetting and more about helping employees get back into performance mode,” he explains. “AI-powered skilling platforms with hyper-personalisation, mobile-first accessibility, and embedded learning can reconnect employees with their roles and rebuild confidence quickly. Refresher training and micro-learning ensure people are engaged and energised from day one. The key is making learning organic, not forced and using AI to make it engaging.”

Reclaiming the spark

Ultimately, getting back to work after festivals is not about abruptly shutting off joy, it’s about blending it into your everyday rhythm. Take a cue from the festive spirit itself: connection, gratitude, and renewal. Whether it’s starting your morning with a walk, sharing leftover sweets with your team, or just reminding yourself that rest is fuel, Monday doesn’t have to feel like a punishment. It can be the gentle start of something new.

As one could say, after all the lights dim, perhaps the brightest one you carry forward is the one you rekindle at work.