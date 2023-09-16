Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 7 Indian Cities And States You Must Visit For Ganpati Celebrations

In India, Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that is celebrated with great pomp. The joyous occasion brings people from many castes and regions of the country together. It is celebrated throughout India to commemorate the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity who is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Lord Ganesha is known by 108 various names and is regarded as the savior of humans from all adversity (Vighnaharta). That is why Hindus worship him first before starting any new activity for the day. During the celebrations, a few cities and towns in India attract pilgrims and tourists. Do you want to know which cities in India have the most exciting Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations? Here are the following:

Mumbai, Maharashtra

The biggest Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in India, undoubtedly, take place in Mumbai, Maharashtra's capital. Every year, thousands of Lord Ganesha idols are brought to homes and community pandals around Mumbai and its suburbs, with unique additions that make each pandal worth visiting. The Siddhivinayak Temple, Lalbaughcha Raja, Mumbaicha Raja, and Khetwadi Ganraj pandals are among the biggest Ganesh Chaturthi pandals that one shouldn’t miss.

Pune, Maharashtra

Pune, formerly known as Poona, was the capital of the Peshwa rulers in the late medieval and early modern periods. The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Pune have been going on for generations because Lord Ganesha was one of the Peshwas' patron deities. Also, the concept of Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav was launched by Lokmanya Tilak, who resided in Pune. People gather in Pune in pandals like Dagduseth Halwai Ganpati, Kasba Ganpati, Tulsi Baug Ganpati, Tambdi Jogeshwari, and Kesariwada to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. The city is one of the best destinations to experience this occasion because of the Manache Ganpati procession on the last day is marked traditional music, and beautiful decorations.

Bengaluru, Karnataka

Bengaluru is one of the major Ganesh Chaturthi festival centers in South India. It witnesses locals participating with great fervour in celebrations. There are three significant Ganesha temples in the city, including the Shri Jambu Ganpati Temple, the Ananthanagar Ganpati Temple, and the Panchamukha Heramba Ganpati Temple. One should witness this celebration. The idols are immersed in Ulsoor Lake and Sankey Tank on Anant Chaturdashi.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

Not just during Ganesh Chaturthi but also during Diwali, Thiruvananthapuram has become a prominent pilgrimage place. The famous Pazhavangadi Maha Ganapathy Temple is also situated in the heart of the city. This temple's sculptures are unique, as they are adorned with 32 forms of Lord Ganesha. Here, Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi. Lord Ganesh is offered coconuts and coconut-based delicacies as vazhipadu, or offerings. On Anant Chaturdashi, a procession proceeds to the neighboring Shankumugham beach.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Did you know Vinayak Chaturthi is one of Tamil Nadu's most important festivals? The celebrations in the city are genuinely beautiful in scale and their joyful atmosphere.

Major Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations take place in Chennai at houses and neighborhood pandals, just like in Mumbai and Pune. On this occasion, Lord Ganesha is fed Kozhukattais and other delicacies.

Goa

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most significant festivals of the year for Konkani and Goan Hindus. The Mapusa region of Goa boasts two notable Ganpati temples, one at Ganeshpuri and the other at Khandola, and both have become prominent pilgrimage sites for Lord Ganesha followers. Aside from this, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated by all with great gusto and fervor in major Goan cities like Panjim, which have a large number of community pandals.

Hyderabad, Telangana

There are more than 70,000 Ganesh Chaturthi pandals each year in the capitals of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The celebrations in this region, are also known as Ganapathi Navratri Utsavam. The Lord Ganesha idol in Hyderabad's Khairatabad Gowlipura Ganesh Pandal is not only one of the country's oldest but also one of the largest. In Hyderabad, there are other notable Ganesh Chaturthi pandals in the Kamalanagr Balapur, Chaitanyapuri, Durgam Cheruvu, and New Nagole neighborhoods.

