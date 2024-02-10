Galentine's Day 2024: 5 Ways to Celebrate The Day With Your Girl Gang

Pic: Freepik

Valentine’s Day, February 14, a day in the year devoted to romantic love, couples all over the world, step back this day, with multitude ways to express love to that special one. From proposals to dinner dates, to romantic travels, from chocolates to cards, diamonds, the list is endless, from simple love notes to expensive displays of affection, couples find innovative ways to make this day special for each other.

And yet, millions of single people all over the world, simply dread this day. The pressure to have a date, to be with someone, to be in love, to be married, is never amplified as much as it is on Valentine’s Day.

Having been on the single side of this day for many years, I know how it simply makes you want to crawl under the sheets until the day ends. But as life has it, when were given lemons, we must make lemonades, is it not? And we live in times when being single has never been cooler, hipper, and more accepted than ever before. From living alone, to dining alone in restaurants, singles are carving their own path, and finding means to make life more exciting, fulfilling, more about self love, self care.

In comes Galantine’s day, a version of Valentine’s Day that celebrates a different kind of love, platonic friendships. And more so, among women. Female friendships became fashionable when Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte made morning brunches and travel trips ultra glamorous on the TV show, Sex & the City. From discussing career goals, dating lives, even sharing sex stories, being there for each other during child birth and heart ache alike, girlie gatherings are becoming the IT events.

Galentine’s Day is devoted to these bonds. Typically celebrated on February 13, a day prior to Valentine’s day, women get together to express love, unity, solidarity, and to simply have fun. Best friends, sisters, mothers, grandmothers, aunts, colleagues, bosses, women empowering women. A gal gang gala!

And there are so many ways we can make this so much fun! Here’s a list of five ways you can celebrate the women in your life.

Pamper your girls

This one is my favourite – It starts with a Zumba class together, followed by the steam room, a dip in the jacuzzi, massages for all of us, and a fantastic salad lunch. Tweak this plan the way you like, it could even be nails with cocktails, or a home foot massage spa even!

Pyjama party

If a day plan is not workable, invite your girls over for a pyjama night. You can throw in a cook out together if you like, a pot luck or simply order in. Watch sappy chick flicks together, play some music, dance it out. If you have a balcony, you could set it up with fairy lights and light music. Budget permitting, call a small time singer at home!

Local staycation

This basically means you do not travel out station, rather simply book a night at a local hotel, a suite perhaps between three-four girls, and take it from there. Meals, pool time, massages, movies, walk around the locality, so many wonderful ways to spend the day/night.

Crazy night

If your girls are up for it, by all means hit the fancy night club! Or local Bollywood joint even. Dress up or dress down, let the cocktails flow, flirt a little, maybe even snag a date! Make sure this eve is all about your girls and leaving the party together!

Themes

Plan a fun theme, colours, gatsby, Bollywood, 60s, get innovative. Exchange gifts, doesn’t have to be expensive but make it thoughtful. Maybe a fam-jam or time with the moms, aunts, nieces, sisters.

So ladies, it doesn’t matter if you are married, single, in a situationship, dating, committed, divorced, figuring out, do not let this day go by without letting your favourite girls know how much you love them. Plan the best Galentine’s, and don’t forget share how you celebrated this day of sisterhood.

(Aanchal Gupta Kalantri is a relationship expert and owner of dance fitness studios called Arts in Motion Studios India)