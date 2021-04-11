From gorging on delicious food at Khanavals to exploring crystal clear beaches, know what more you can do while holidaying in Konkan!

The following morning, we went to the Shrivardhan beach. It was a pleasant surprise. Majestic, calm, clean and orderly. The ferry from Bagmandale to Veshvi crosses the Savitri River into Ratnagiri district. We made our way to Bankot fort in Bankot village, situated atop a hill. Repairs at the fort were stalled but the views of the sea from the fort were simply breath-taking. Lacking the innate ‘homing’ instincts of the Olive Ridley turtles at Velas beach who never fail to reach the waters, we missed the exit to the beach. Next time.

The road to Kelshi beach from thereon was very rugged but we had an experienced driver at the helm. There was not a living soul at the beach that Tuesday afternoon. It was all ours.

The Kadyavarcha Ganpati temple at Anjarle is an interesting landmark. The temple had to be relocated to the hill from the seashore, hence the name. It is believed that Ganpati’s first step was on the forehead of the hill and the second, in the temple. Hence, the temple houses a Ganpatiche paool (Ganpati’s foot), a rock monument.

Karde beach runs parallel to Highway 4 and is a very pretty sight to behold. After spending some time there, the next day, we proceeded to the Bhagwan Parshuram Bhoomi in Burondi near Ladhgar. There is a 21-foot majestic statue upon a 40-ft semicircular globe, representing the earth. The Tamastirth beach, whose waters have a reddish tinge, is visible from here. But it was the idyllic Kolthare beach we wanted to dip our toes in that afternoon. We stopped to see the Chandika Devi temple in Dabhol, upon our driver’s recommendation and were glad that we did. The underground idol of the goddess is believed to be swayambhu. Next was the ferry ride from Dabhol to Dhopave.

We did the rounds of the Vyadeshwar temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva in Guhagar and then the Dashabhuja (ten-armed) Ganpati temple at Hedvi. Sigh! Already it was time for our last ferry trip. The picturesque ride from Tasval to Jaigad offers a spectacular view of the Konkan and the evening colours just enhanced the mood. We reached Ganpatipule just in time to witness the sunset on the beach. The aarti at the temple, which is right on the beach, started at 7 pm and we were happy to be part of the proceedings. We spent the night at a delightful farmhouse in Kothawade village.