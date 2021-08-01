Friendship Day 2021: Best Korean webtoons to binge watch with your friends

Over the past one year or so, apart from K-dramas and K-pop, Korean webtoons have also invaded India’s culture scene. The popularity of webtoon lies in the fact that several hit K-dramas are inspired by webtoons — True Beauty, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, Itaewon Class, Love Alarm, Cheese in the Trap, to name a few.
For the unversed, webtoons are like digital comics with their roots in South Korea. In India, there are a few platforms and apps like Kross Komics, Webtoons, Toonsutra where one can read webtoons. This friendship this, here are some of the webtoons that are all about #friendshipgoals.
The Legendary Moonlight Sculptor
A story of how far the protagonist goes to achieve his goal. The series of events that shape his path form the crux of the webtoon. In a desperate attempt to help his poverty-stricken family, Hyun, a talented gamer burdened with debt, enters a virtual reality game.
The story is about friendship, betrayal, and how the protagonist navigates these to achieve his goal. It’s certainly a compelling read for those looking for edge-of-the-seat reads.
Devil Sword King
Packed with suspense, Devil Sword King is the story of a boy who lives two lives: One where he is a young leader in a magical world, and the other where he is an ordinary high schooler in the real world. This action-filled martial art-inspired webtoon takes the reader through a rollercoaster of friendship, learning and drama.
My Lovely Two Two
Dongho, an immature young man, decides to adopt a pet dog named Two Two to appear more attractive to girls.
But he soon realises that all is not as it seems: The dog appears to be human only to Dongho. It’s a story of blossoming friendship, and how Dongho goes about his life despite this new hurdle.
Born in 85
A perfect combination of romance and friendship, Born in 85 tells the tale of Seo, a webtoon artist who struggles with her love life.
But her life takes a turn when she runs into her new manager, who happens to be her first crush. Born in 85 is fitting for readers who love a cosy, heart-warming story of love and friendship.
