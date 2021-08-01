Friendship Day 2021: Best Korean webtoons to binge watch with your friends

Over the past one year or so, apart from K-dramas and K-pop, Korean webtoons have also invaded India’s culture scene. The popularity of webtoon lies in the fact that several hit K-dramas are inspired by webtoons — True Beauty, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, Itaewon Class, Love Alarm, Cheese in the Trap, to name a few.

For the unversed, webtoons are like digital comics with their roots in South Korea. In India, there are a few platforms and apps like Kross Komics, Webtoons, Toonsutra where one can read webtoons. This friendship this, here are some of the webtoons that are all about #friendshipgoals.

The Legendary Moonlight Sculptor

A story of how far the protagonist goes to achieve his goal. The series of events that shape his path form the crux of the webtoon. In a desperate attempt to help his poverty-stricken family, Hyun, a talented gamer burdened with debt, enters a virtual reality game.