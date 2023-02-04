Forgotten Places of Mumbai: Take a tranquil break at Silver Beach

When we talk about beaches in Mumbai, what comes to your mind? I bet either Juhu, Girgaon Chowpatty, Versova or any of such names would probably strike you first. After a short while, we would have abandoned the idea because of the overwhelming crowds, the litter, the bad odour, or the fact that we feel too lazy to travel to the nicer and cleaner ones outside of the city. Right? But what if I tell you there is a gem of a beach right under your nose?

The Silver Beach, a close cousin of Juhu Beach, but nothing like it, is one of Mumbai's most tranquil and spotless beaches, particularly within the city. The beach is not just quite serene and clean. Its biggest draw is the exquisite sight you get to enjoy just before sunset, when the sky transforms from blue to orange to red to a soft pink as it sets over the magnificent Arabian Sea, all within a span of an hour or close.

This is not all! The beach also includes an elevated park that opens early in the morning, which very few people are aware of. Locals who live in the area frequent it for a beautiful morning jog and stretch, amidst the tranquil environment the beach already possesses. For people who enjoy watching the sunset, are joggers, or just need a place to unwind, take a stroll in the evening/meditate, with a loved one or alone, the beach and the park are perfect.

Due to its distance from the main road, the beach also provides excellent peace and tranquillity. The beach is only a short distance away from the Novotel hotel and feels like a private location isolated from the busy city. Contrary to other beaches in the city, this one doesn’t have massive food stands or any commercial activity, but once you visit, you will feel thankful for the way it is and wouldn’t want to leave. However, you will definitely come across a few hawkers or sellers who are dispersed across the area, selling native goods like fruits, maize, coconut water, and light snacks. The beach is so quiet that if you pay a little attention, you would easily hear the sound of waves and the gushing water approaching the shore. Trust me the feeling is relaxing and a great stress-buster.

The beach is open on all days, 24x7. Even at night, it is a great place to stop by for a quick breath of fresh air and to admire a sky full of stars on a clear night. You can either drive to the place or take a rickshaw from the Vile Parle/Andheri station to reach here. The beach lives up to its moniker because it's as clear and bright as silver itself and soothes the spirit.

