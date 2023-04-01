Forgotten Places of Mumbai: Reel back in time with Rajabai Tower which represents city's rich history

Pic: Palak Shah

Rajabai Tower, also known as the clock tower, is a magnificent structure located in the bustling city of Mumbai. Built in the late 19th century, the tower is situated in the heart of the city, near the Fort campus of the University of Mumbai. Standing tall at a height of 85 meters, Rajabai Tower is one of the most recognisable buildings in the city and is often considered to be a symbol of Mumbai’s cultural heritage.

The architecture of Rajabai Tower is a fusion of both Indian and Victorian styles, reflecting the blend of cultures that characterised the city during the British colonial era. The tower was designed by Sir George Gilbert Scott, a renowned British architect who also designed some of the most notable buildings in London, such as the St. Pancras railway station and the Albert Memorial. The construction of the tower, which completed in 1878, was funded by Premchand Roychand, a prominent businessman who also established the Bombay Stock Exchange. Roychand commissioned the tower in memory of his mother, Rajabai.

The tower’s most prominent feature is its clock, which is situated on its topmost level. The clock, which is made of four faces, is one of the largest in India and is said to have been modelled after the Big Ben clock in London. The clock was manufactured by the renowned clockmaker, Gillett & Johnston of Croydon, England. In addition to the clock, the tower also features a set of twelve bells, which were cast in the UK and installed in the tower in 1885.

The Rajabai Tower is an impressive structure that is visible from several parts of the city. It has a square base, and its walls are made of intricately carved yellow sandstone. The tower is adorned with several ornamental features, including balconies, arches, and columns, and it has a beautiful white dome at the top.

One of the most striking features of the Rajabai Tower is its clock. The clock was designed by the famous clockmaker, Edward John Dent, who was also responsible for designing the clock at the Westminster Palace in London.

The clock at the Rajabai Tower is one of the largest clock faces in India, with a diameter of 40 feet. It is also known for its accuracy and reliability.

The Rajabai Tower has a rich history and is an important cultural landmark in Mumbai. It was originally built to serve as a library for the University of Mumbai, and it housed a collection of over 100,000 books. Over time, the building also served as a venue for public events and cultural activities.

In addition to its historical significance, Rajabai Tower also plays an important role in Mumbai’s cultural landscape. It is a popular spot for tourists who visit the city, and it is also used as a symbol of the city in popular media. The tower has been featured in several Bollywood movies and is often used as a backdrop for music videos and photo shoots. There is a big circular ground (Oval Maidan) surrounding it which makes the place a tourist attraction worthy.

In conclusion, Rajabai Tower is an iconic landmark that represents Mumbai’s rich history and culture. Its historical and cultural significance make it an important symbol of Mumbai's past and present, and it is likely to remain an iconic landmark for many years to come.