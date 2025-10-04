Food Trotter: Navi Mumbai’s Culinary Hotspots Serving Global Flavours And Local Favourites

Navi Mumbai, with its share of foodies and gourmets, has a mix of restaurants serving up innovative, fusion delights as well as traditional specialties to capture the discerning palate.

Aqua, The Park, CBD Belapur

With its eclectic mix of brews, bites, and entertainment, the ongoing Oktober Feast at Aqua is poised to offer an experience that seamlessly blends the charm of Munich with the city’s vibrant spirit.

Set against the stunning poolside backdrop of Aqua, guests can indulge in an extensive selection of premium beers, craft brews, and beer-based cocktails, perfectly paired with a specially curated menu from Bavarian classics and hearty burgers to chef’s specials and live hotdog counters. The celebration extends beyond the plate with a high-energy entertainment line-up. Guests can groove to Mic & Music Nights, Singalong Sessions, live band performances, and DJ-led evenings, all adding to the festive, poolside vibe.

Till 5th October.

The Beer Garden Grand Central Mall, Seawoods

Beer lover can explore the range of house-brewed flavours. Opt for the Beer Tree, a tasting flight featuring six different 150 ml servings of beer, designed to let you sample a variety of brews in one go. It’s an easy-going, no-fuss way to discover your next favourite style, whether you’re new to craft or just in the mood to mix things up.

To pair with the pours, the kitchen serves comfort on a plate, from spicy bar bites like chili cheese toast and crispy corn to hearty mains like butter chicken and kulchas. Whether you're gathering with your gang or unwinding after work, Berlin Brew Beer Garden makes every sip memorable.

Toscano, Seawoods, Nerul

Toscano is a collaboration between Chef Jean Michel and Chef Goutham, with a shared mission to bring the true taste of Italy to India. Unmissable dishes are Salmone Grigliato (Grilled Norwegian Salmon), Chicken di Toscano (Spinach & Ricotta Filled Chicken Breast, an Italian comfort food), Penne Pasta with Parmesan shavings, and the buttery Saffron Risotto seduces the tastebuds with its floral flavours. Kahlua Mousse with its eye-catching presentation and coffee-flavoured liqueur lends its undeniably rich vanilla and caramelly taste. An ideal place for all Italian food freaks!

Koa, Palm Beach Road, Vashi

Take a gourmet trip to the Bohemian-themed café and bar where each bite reflects the chef's skill and passion. Known for its quirky charm and inventive food sensibilities, KOA presents a vegetarian menu that is a symphony of luxury and ingenuity. Dig into the aromatic Blue Edamame Truffle Fried Rice, crisp and golden Truffle Fries, and the garlicky richness of Lasooni Palak. For those who prefer pasta, the rustic elegance of Spaghetti Aglio e Olio makes for a simple yet flavorful delight. Rounding off the experience is a decadent dessert selection featuring creamy Cheesecake, indulgent Death by Chocolate, and more, ensuring a vigorous and satisfying dining experience.

Khandani Rajdhani, Satra Plaza, Vashi

All-time favourite and thali lovers’ delight, Khandani Rajdhani is renowned for its wholesome vegetarian thalis with popular Gujarati and Rajasthani meals. Rajdhani pays tribute to regional fare with sumptuous unlimited servings. From its hallowed kitchen expect Maharaj’s authentic thali fare. The plethora of items promises to set your tastebuds on a roll. The ubiquitous daal baati churma, dhokla, panchamael dal, tamatar rassa,

Kamat’s Legacy, Vashi

A health-friendly menu overwhelms with nosh from 5 southern states. With time-honoured dishes placing it among the topmost rungs of the regional food chart, promises to please the palate with premium ingredients like white butter, desi ghee, freshly grounded podis. The relish-worthy chutneys are tangy, zesty and make for the best accompaniment with snacky dishes. Greeted and served in traditional South Indian style, guests can expect a hearty meal and an immersive experience.