Food review: Games, food and fun, experience all under one roof at Bandra's Game Palacio

Game Palacio, managed by Suved Lohia Hospitality, is a three-month-old Art Deco-inspired boutique bowling alley and dining lounge located in Bandra, Mumbai. The place, with a night feel in eclectic lights and hues, sports varied avatars at each of its segregated zones. Video games for kids, a bowling alley for enthusiasts with lane-side butler service, VIP rooms on the first level for intimate gatherings, two exotic bars dishing up hand-crafted cocktails and mocktails, and plush seating make it a haven for good times.

A dash of fresh galangal, muddled with peach apple juice in the Golden Haze, a whisky cocktail, activated our tastebuds after which we went for a contrastingly mild smoothie — Hazelnut blended with KitKat, milk and frappe mix.

The menu slants more on Asian preparations with a handful of Italian mains. Hand-tossed pizza, sandwiches and burgers are good for a quick bite in-between gaming, but since we weren’t too much into the gaming scene, we settled for the comforts of the VIP lounge. Since we generally avoid mixing cuisines, Italian pastas and risottos, except for a Frutti de Mare pizza, were skipped in favour of Oriental specialties.

Advertisement

Crispy Chinese corn was mildly spicy with Indian-Chinese fusion flavours. Edamame beans, tossed with chilli garlic and parsley, can get a bit messy or have the beans swoop while removing them from their pods. Our next order was for two types of dim sums — fresh broccoli and crisp water chestnut, and the other with assorted vegetables encased in translucent wraps. Served with gari and wasabi, sushi was a treat of asparagus, avocado, smooth cream cheese, sweet chilli mayo sprinkled with sesame seeds topped with buttery avocado.

Advertisement

For the main course, it was Singaporean vegetable noodles and street style fried rice with sweet corn and onion greens. The sauce held the thin, delicate rice noodles and bell peppers with umami flavours. The side dishes of veggies in sweet-n-sour sauce — a tad spicy, and yellow curry was creamy and delightful. Decadent Belgian tiramisu had to be the showstopper of the meal not only for its unique presentation depicting a coffee bean but equally for the rich taste of Belgian chocolate.

Advertisement

The portions were generous, service was prompt and helpful, and the prices are in keeping with fine dining standards. The non-veg menu is exhaustive too with chicken yakitori on grills, sesame pork belly, kung pao chicken, spicy prawns har gow, BBQ chicken gyoza and many more.

Game Palacio effortlessly merges plush, top-notch indoor escapade and a discotheque, while dishing up innovative beverages and lip-smacking gourmet food!

ALSO READ Food review: House of Mandarin in Bandra is a heaven for Chinese food lovers

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 08:46 AM IST