Five books that every child should read

For children, the festive holiday break and the excitement goes along with the festive emotions, with activities like buying new clothes hopping and eating festival special delicacies. However, for older people it is all about decorating homes and entertaining. So, how does one keep the kids busy through the entertaining and all the travelling? Young kids can use this time to develop the habit of reading books that not only provide them with knowledge but are also enjoyable to read. Here are five books for your Diwali break:

The Land Beyond The Moon

Written by Parvathy Raveendran and illustrated by Rajyasree Sarkar, The Land Beyond The Moon is a new book by Merlinwand that deals specifically with the loss of a pet. Along with choosing and naming the central character, the reader can select the three worlds one wants to explore — Forest of Zee on a winged horse Peggy, the Kingdom of Zee on the friendly carpet Rasul, or the Planet of Zee on the futuristic spaceship Dhruva.

Our Toxic World: A Guide to Hazardous Substances in Our Everyday Lives

Our Toxic World takes a close look at these hidden perils, and at what we can do to make our own lives, and the world around us, a little cleaner, a little safer. Like most other families in a big city, the Sachdevas are surrounded in their everyday lives by a cocktail of toxic substances. From food toxins, waste, automobile and industrial pollutants, and green laws to chemicals, building construction every possible hazardous substance is in there. It is a graphic novel by Aniruddha Sen Gupta and Priya Kuriyan.

My Big Book

My Big Book is a series of ‘Big Books’ that are not big in size but bug on ideas and inspiration. This includes My Big Book of Earth and My Big Book of Global Warming, edited by Geeta Dharmarajan.

Ira The Little Dolphin and Lai-Lai the Baby Elephant

Shekar Dattatri, a renowned wildlife and conservation filmmaker, is the author of these amazing books. Lai-Lai the Baby Elephant is bilingual, and introduces young readers to a playful baby elephant who is interested in his surroundings. In the second book, Ira The Little Dolphin, one encounters a contented tiny dolphin performing backflips in Lake Chilika. Both the books emphasize the necessity to preserve the forests and jungles.

P.S. What’s Up With the Climate

P.S. What’s Up With the Climate written by an award-winning author Vachharajani and illustrated by Archana Sreenivasan is a book that explores the theme of climate change and addresses the complex issue in a humorous, albeit thought-provoking style. It’s set in a world where the lives of all animals has gone topsy-turvy as it’s suddenly too hot, too cold, no rain or too much rain.