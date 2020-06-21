Father's Day 2020: Dad's the way

A mixed blessing

For Kanishk Tuteja, the hardest part about becoming a father during the lockdown has been not being able to celebrate important milestones with friends and family. “In our culture, especially, a new birth brings with it many ceremonies. It is a very social affair. However, we have been very vigilant about social distancing and this has meant giving up on these festivities. At the same time, as an entrepreneur in the hospitality industry, work stresses are at an all-time high. This said, having a baby to focus on has made the passage of this troubled time much sweeter – I’ve been too busy to worry about the future of my business. All I can do is get as much work done as is possible and then spend time with my child – thanks to the lockdown, I am able to spend much more time with my new-born baby than I ever would have been able to. I’ve also begun to learn new skills – including DIY décor and photography – so that I can make this period much more memorable and special.”

Ladak adds that the addition of a new member to the household has filled him with great optimism, despite the adverse impact of the pandemic on his work. “Becoming a father has made me more positive about the future and more resilient – I am confident that things will work out for the best of our family, no matter how bleak the situation seems right now. I’ve also learned to take the highs as well as the lows in my stride. There’s so much to look forward to, so many new experiences that I hope to share with my baby boy,” he says.

All about your state of mind

The pandemic and the resultant isolation have completely changed the game, as far as new parents are concerned, explains Dr Nahid Dave, psychiatrist at Thought Matters. “Most couples are now worried about the health of the mother and child, while also struggling to come to terms with the social isolation and uncertainty. A new baby brings with it a lot of added responsibility and expenses. There’s also the fact that new fathers must now spend much more time with their wife and child than they had initially planned,” she says. How fathers react to these stressors is largely dependent on their innate personality and perception of the situation at hand.

“I’ve found that for most fathers, the act of bringing new life into the world is a hopeful experience. Even for those who are struggling with pay cuts and economic uncertainty, spending time with their baby fills them with hope,” she explains. If you do find yourself bogged down by fears, she recommends changing your perspective of the situation. “If worrying is leading you to work towards a solution, the act of worrying can be productive. Else, it can be much like running endlessly on a treadmill in the hopes of getting somewhere. Spending time with your child can be therapeutic and healing. If you do catch yourself caught in a cycle and worrying and despair, simply saying ‘Stop’ out loud to yourself can pull you back to the present and help you check the downward spiral."