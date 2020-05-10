Mother’s Day 2020: Amidst lockdown, fathers discover various mommy duties

Whatever was meant to be the zeitgeist of our times has been suddenly seized by this enforced isolation for our own self-preservation, and that of our loved ones. This intruder has laid open a lot of affairs that we were content to nudge under the carpet and completely ignore. One of the chief such issues was the ungainly portion of household chores that the mothers of our homes had had to unassumingly shoulder while keeping all other tasks going on, on point.

Closing in on Mother’s Day, it is interesting how even on this occasion most of our society will rely on some mother or the other to celebrate the day with their own Ma. But the times...they are a changing; here’s how...

Ma means Most Able – but why the only one?

“I never had paid any attention to the amount of household work that we took for granted that my wife would manage since the time of our marriage. For that matter, I’m sure none of us had paid any heed to how much work my mother and other women relatives did at home as well as outside,” wonders Hyderabad-born, Pune-dwelling IT manager Shantanu B. Since the lockdown has been in force, Shantanu and his teacher wife have been working from home and this time has been a game changer.

After observing just how swamped his wife was, he had decided to pitch in with the household chores since the second week of the isolation. While there are certain tasks that he still is happy to palm off to her, such as changing the diapers of their 10-month-old toddler and putting her to sleep, he no longer thinks twice before cleaning up the house or the utensils after meals or even getting the meals started with clear directions from his wife. “There is only so much a person can do,” Shantanu admits, “and she has been doing a lot more than her share for quite a while, just as is the case with tonnes of women (especially our mothers) across the world, I’m sure. It’s just that such can no more be the case on my watch!” he has decided now.

Fathers get Mothers