Farhad Wadia, Founder of Independence Rock, talks about the future of Indian rock and the music festival

Farhad Wadia |

The iconic music festival Independence Rock returns this year with its 28th edition. Founder and music industry mainstay, Farhad Wadia, brings back this iconic rock festival in a larger-than-life avatar, with new beginnings known as Mahindra Independence Rock. I-Rock’s goal is to honour India’s rock legacy while providing a creative platform for the youth to express non-conformist ideas, freedom of speech, inclusivity, and equality.

In an interaction with FPJ, Farhad Wadia, Founder & Director, talks about the festival and more. Excerpts from the interview:

I-Rock was off the horizon for the past few years. What prompted you to hold it once again, despite all odds?

Independence Rock took a long hiatus because I moved to the US in 2014. But the plan always was to resurrect it as the fans love the festival and they kept messaging me on the social media pages for it. When my friend VG Jairam called me earlier this year to discuss the possibility of reviving it, it was the easiest decision to make and the rest as we say is history... About facing odds... that’s just the life of a concert promoter in India...

What hurdles did you face in bringing the I-Rock back to the stage?

Once Jairam and I decided to re-start it there weren’t many. Thankfully it’s been smooth.

The band F16s |

Holding the festival which many regard as the Woodstock of India, for the current fest, do you still have to submit the band names, (you once had a band named Moist Vagina), lyrics and other details so there is no legal issues at the last minute. Or have the things changed?

We had that band and we can’t really control what a band wants to name themselves. But we don’t have to submit band names and we don’t have any problems this time around.

Rock bands have tried their best to take the stage for I-Rock. How do you shortlist which Indian bands play?

Jairam and Team Hyperlink have decided the band list that plays this year with a few suggestions from me like Indus Creed, Parikrama, Pentagram, Zero. It’s easy as we have selected the best of the best for this historic comeback concert.

How different is it to hold the I-Rock at Rang Bhavan be and holding it in a private setting?

Rang Bhavan had a certain charm and was the best music venue in South Mumbai for years. This current venue of ours has its own charm and is near the sea and has a beautiful look and feel to it.

What do you think of the current rock music bands in India?

There are some great new bands and a lot of talent in India.

Is original music happening or is it still cover songs?

Yes, I’d say that original music of a very high standard is the norm today along with a few covers.

There are many notable all girl rock bands in the country, do you plan on adding them onto the lineup this year?

We are looking into this, but haven’t decided anything yet.

As a musician, what have you been up doing personally and professionally, now that you are living in America?

The journey has been fun. I still do music as a hobby here and perform sometimes. I also put out videos on YouTube – Covers and Originals and you can check them out on my YouTube channel. America is a great country and is my new home. But India too will always be home as that is where this all began.

Will we see you performing on stage at I-Rock?

Yes, that’s the intent. However, I am waiting to get my OCI card here as I became a US Citizen two months ago and now need a Visa OR an OCI Card to travel to India. Hopefully, it will come through before the concert… fingers crossed.

Event details:

November 5: Pentagram, Zero, Bloodywood, Thaikkudam Bridge, aswekeepsearching

November 6: Parikrama, Indus Creed, Avial, Parvaaz, F 16s

Venue: Bay view Lawns, Mazgaon, Mumbai

Time: 4 pm

Tickets: insider.in